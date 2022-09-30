Bengals take halftime lead; Dolphins QB Tagovailoa suffers scary injury

CINCINNATI – Joe Mixon scored his first touchdown of the season in a situation he wants more opportunities to convert. His 6-yard push into the end zone on third-and-inches on the opening drive gave the Cincinnati Bengals the lead over the Miami Dolphins, and they never trailed in the first half.
Tee Higgins caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow late in the second quarter to extend the lead shortly after rookie seventh-round pick Jeff Gunter blocked a 52-yard field goal attempt, and Cincinnati carried a 14-12 advantage into halftime Thursday in a “White Out” game at Paycor Stadium.
The first half was marred by a scary scene just before the blocked field goal, though, when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to be carted off on a stretcher after the back of his helmet hit the ground on a Josh Tupou sack.
Tagovailoa had been taken out of Sunday’s game against the Bills to be evaluated for a concussion but returned to the game and this week was reported to be dealing with back and ankle issues that left him “questionable” to play. The 2020 first-round draft pick started as expected Thursday, though, and left the game with 110 yards passing and one interception. He left the stadium in an ambulance and was declared out with head and neck injuries.
Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led the Dolphins on a touchdown drive the next possession, connecting with Edmonds on a 7-yard pass to trim their deficit, but the PAT hit the upright.
The game started off well for Cincinnati, then slowed offensively until Higgins shook Xavien Howard around the 25-yard line and coasted into the end zone. The Bengals, wearing their new “White Bengal” helmets for the first time, gave Mixon a couple chances to step up on the national stage, and he took advantage on the opening drive.
Mixon had voiced a desire to be more of a three-down option after the team left him on the sidelines in several short yardage third- and fourth-down plays in the Super Bowl loss to the Rams. His touchdown Thursday gave the Bengals offense a score on the opening drive for a second straight time after they had only managed one touchdown in Joe Burrow’s first 28 opening drives.
Later in the first half, Mixon wasn’t as successful in a similar opportunity. He was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the Dolphins’ 24-yard line when the Bengals pitched it wide and La’el Collins couldn’t get a block to keep the linebacker off him.
Tagovailoa led the Dolphins into the red zone on their opening drive with the help of a pair of 20-yard passes to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. However, the Bengals defense continued its “bend, don’t break” trend and limited them to a 23-yard field goal after Chase Edmonds dropped a third-down pass in the end zone with Mike Hilton covering him.
Vonn Bell came through with an interception the next drive as Tagovailoa was targeting Hill on a deep pass late in the first quarter. That gave Cincinnati’s offense the ball at its own 29-yard line, but the drive ended at Miami’s 24-yard line on Mixon’s failed fourth-down run.
The Dolphins settled for a 48-yard field from Jason Sanders on the next drive.
Burrow threw for 132 yards and one touchdown in the first half. Mixon had 38 yards on 13 carries.
About the Author