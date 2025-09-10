Bengals story

That wasn’t the case this summer, and Cincinnati made changes to the routine in preseason to try to help the team get off to a fast start. The Bengals are 1-0 after a narrow victory at Cleveland in the opener and hoping to keep that going, but Burrow said he certainly could have been better. He will need to be Sunday when they host the Jaguars (1-0).

“It’s tough to say,” Burrow said when asked how long it takes to settle in. “I think just like anything, as you go, the more comfortable you get. Beginning of the year, you’re still getting used to the in-season schedule, waking up early, what you need to do on a day-to-day, each day different with your body, with your mind, with your process of how you’re learning the game plan, so it’s like anything, as you go, you get more comfortable.”

Cincinnati scored touchdowns on two of its three drives in the first half but managed just three points the rest of the game. Fortunately, the defense did its part to shut down the Browns, who also stumbled on their own with a missed PAT and field goal and timely drops.

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said a “settling in” period is not just specific to Burrow.

“It’s just you go a long time without playing real football that matters, and so that’s everybody, that’s coaches, that’s players,” Pitcher said. “There’s obviously a settling in that occurs. And whether it be Joe or any of our other guys, or myself or any of our other coaches, that’s just, I think it’s a natural thing. That’s a human thing.”

One series Burrow especially would like back was the three-and-out that featured three straight sacks, two by Myles Garrett. Burrow credited Cleveland’s defensive line for always causing problems, but on two of those sacks, he had a clean pocket and ended up holding the ball too long.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Those are situations he would typically manage better, later in a season.

“You’d like to say that, but like I said, you got to go out and prove it,” Burrow said. “You got to go out and make those plays. We’ve made those plays in the past. We didn’t on Sunday, and so we have to go prove once again, just like every year, every week, that we can beat those kinds of players, to make big-time contested plays in those situations, myself included. So, I’m looking forward to going out and proving it on Sunday.”

Burrow said last week he was feeling as good physically and mentally as he ever has going into Week 1. Much of his game is dependent on reading defenses, something he does particularly well, but early in the year, when there isn’t as much game film, it’s more of a guess at what to expect.

The Bengals will be studying closely the film of Jacksonville’s opening win over Carolina this week, but Burrow plans to make some tweaks to his own approach, regardless of the opponent.

“I think I’m going to be a little more aggressive to maybe get out of pocket and make some plays,” Burrow said. “Just like every game, you want to get out and see how things are going, how’s the defense playing you, how’s their front playing, what coverages are we getting? How are we attacking ‘em so far and how’s it going? Do we need to change? Do we need to keep attacking ‘em the way we are? So, I got to be ready to adapt for whatever we see.”

Jacksonville brings back memories of Burrow’s first win in the NFL, which came in Week 4 of his rookie season in 2020. Burrow threw for 300 yards and a touchdown with one interception in a 33-25 win at home after an 0-2-1 start to the season.

Burrow remembers getting pressured from the backside and pretending not to see a pass rusher coming at him until the last second when Burrow made him miss and wheeled out for a 7-yard pickup.

“(It feels like) a hundred years ago and yesterday,” Burrow said. “I certainly remember a lot about that game, but, like you said, a long time ago.”

The Jaguars beat Carolina 26-10 on Sunday, giving up 255 yards and forcing three turnovers. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis had an interception and fumble recovery, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun had the forced fumble to go along with an interception, as well.

Jacksonville had just one sack from defensive end Dawuane Smoot, but Travon Walker and defensive tackle Arik Armstead are capable pass rushers.

Burrow said their “energy and physicality on defense” stood out on film.

“I think their front is very destructive,” Burrow said. “I say that every week, but they have a lot of guys that I respect on that front, and they came up with some big-time defensive plays.”