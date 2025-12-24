Bengals: Secondary finding answers with Turner, Hill and Davis

DJ Turner and Dax Hill could both be No. 1 outside corners next year, and veteran practice squad player Jalen Davis is proving to be impactful at nickel since he was added to the active roster in Week 12. That trio has shown more consistency the past five weeks than Cincinnati saw the first 10 games.

“They’re doing a great job,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, when asked whether Turner and Hill could be cornerstones in the future. “Both those guys athleticism (is) extremely high. I just think both in their own ways. Dax has been playing outside these last couple of weeks and just got a lot of confidence in those two guys. And then JD (Jalen Davis) stepping in at nickel. JD’s playing at a high level inside, as well, so it’s just been fun to watch that trio of corners really just progress as a group there and got a lot of confidence in those guys.”

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden maintains he still would love to have Cam Taylor-Britt as an option at cornerback, but his Lisfranc foot injury forced the moves that, in hindsight, might have been better to try sooner.

Hill moved from nickel to outside, where he had played well last season before ACL surgery, and that opened the door for Davis to show what he could provide, though the Bengals had initially turned to Josh Newton as the next man up at that spot. Davis started his first active game and recorded a sack that was reminiscent of the production Cincinnati got out of Mike Hilton in his four seasons before departing in free agency this offseason.

Davis has played more than 60 percent of the defensive snaps in three of the last four games and flashed again Sunday in a 45-21 win at Miami. He recorded his first career interception and also had a tackle for loss.

“I’m just trying to take advantage of my opportunities,” Davis said.

Davis is in his eighth NFL season, but his transaction list is lengthy since he came into the league in 2018 as an undrafted college free agent with Miami. He has been in and out of practice squads and active rosters with the Dolphins, Cardinals and Bengals over the past eight years, and he’s been waived, released and re-signed multiple times.

Cincinnati has given him action in 57 games since 2020 when he first joined as a practice squad player, and although he landed back on the practice squad to start this season, Golden thought his experience made him the best option to step in when Hill moved outside to replace Taylor-Britt.

“He’s probably as much to do with our improvement as anything,” Golden said. “He’s settled this down. He was ready for his opportunity. He’s played with confidence, he’s played fast, he’s been very reliable. … He’s nifty around the ball. He sees the game well. The technique that he used on the interception was tremendous. That will live here for a really, really long time. And I’m just happy for him, man. He’s a worker, he’s unselfish and he’s really improved us.”

Golden said the nickel “drives the bus” because that player is so intertwined with the safeties and linebackers pre-snap, and it’s important to have a good decision-maker there. Davis “puts everybody at ease around him.”

It also has helped that Hill picked up right where he left off last year when he was playing on the outside. The Bengals moved him inside this season to get their three best players on the field together at corner, but Taylor-Britt’s inconsistency hurt the defense early on. Hill was doing OK at nickel but looks even better outside.

“DJ has really grown just as a player, as a leader and his process, and I think Dax is doing the same now,” Golden said. “I think Dax is really comfortable right now. He’s probably playing his best football.

“He’s presenting as (a true outside corner), and he’s done a great job,” Golden added. “He really has. He’s stepped up to the challenge. I think Chuck (Burks) does a great job with those guys and he’s really growing and learning and he’s been up to the challenge. So, I’m really excited about him.”

Cincinnati has been the worst defense statistically this season but is finally showing an ability to be “relentless” like Taylor and the coaching staff envisioned. Their 11 takeaways the past five games lead the NFL in that stretch, and the growth has at least been encouraging.

“We’ve always wanted to be a relentless defense, something where the effort flies off the tape and you see guys swarming to the ball,” Taylor said. “So, I think those are things (that) when I watch the tape from yesterday, you see everyone in the picture, everyone after first contact trying to get into the mix.

“… Just overall really impressed with the growth of our defense and how these guys responded. They understand the scheme. The communication has been really good. And again, taking the ball off of people. So, there’s that confidence that’s growing there as well, so it’s been fun to watch.”

