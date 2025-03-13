Bengals re-sign veteran defensive end

The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed free agent defensive end Cam Sample to a one-year deal for 2025, the team announced Thursday.
Sample, a fifth-year player, missed all of the 2024 season because of an Achilles tendon tear he suffered during training camp in August, but he was off to a strong start in practices before the injury. He was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2021 and has played in 47 regular-season games with three starts, 68 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass defended.
The Bengals were expected to rebuild their defensive line after the retirement of Sam Hubbard and release of Sheldon Rankins, but Sample is one of three free agents set now to return, including BJ Hill and Joseph Ossai.
Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade but reports have surfaced indicating that teams are scoffing at what the Bengals are asking for the reigning NFL sack leader.
Sample is a versatile backup that can fit into the rotation inside or outside.
About the Author