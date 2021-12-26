Bengals put up 31 first-half points on Ravens to build 17-point lead

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor couldn’t let a third-string quarterback outdo his offense.
After the Bengals settled for a field goal on the opening drive, fill-in quarterback Josh Johnson moved the Ravens down the field with ease for a touchdown, but their lead was brief.
Taylor became more aggressive with his play calling after that, going for it on fourth-and-1 for a Joe Mixon touchdown to regain the upperhand for the Bengals en route to a 31-14 halftime advantage Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals didn’t punt in the first half and scored points on all five drives, including four touchdowns to follow the early field goal, in a showdown for first in the AFC North.
Baltimore, which had nine players from the 53-man roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, was forced to turn to Johnson, less than two weeks after signing him. The 35-year-old joined the team after Lamar Jackson injured his ankle in a Week 14 loss to Cleveland, and Johnson – who played two games for Cincinnati in 2013 -- was called into action after Jackson was ruled out a second straight game and backup Tyler Huntley went on the COVID list Saturday.
Johnson appeared in three games with the Jets earlier this season but hadn’t played in the league since 2018 before that, and he surprised on the opening drive Sunday. The journeyman completed his first three passes to move into Bengals’ territory, before eventually connecting with Rashod Bateman on a 4-yard touchdown pass, Bateman’s first career touchdown reception.
Cincinnati responded with Mixon’s scoring drive, then Burrow found Tyler Boyd wide open in the middle of the field on the next series to extend the gap. Boyd hauled in the pass for a 68-yard touchdown, flipping into the end zone for the 17-7 lead with 13:18 left in the second quarter, and Mixon made it 24-7 on a 9-yard touchdown reception the next drive.
Burrow took advantage of the depleted Ravens secondary from the start, completing his first four passes for 51 yards before missing Chris Evans deep on third-and-9 from the 12 and turning to Evan McPherson for a 30-yard field goal and the 3-0 lead. The Ravens lost their only healthy regular starting cornerback the next drive as Anthony Averette was carted off with a chest injury after a low hit on C.J. Uzomah. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters already were on injured reserve.
The Bengals defense made the necessary adjustments to slow the Ravens offense after their first scoring drive, and Baltimore punted its next two possessions before Johnson led the team down field for a late touchdown to close the gap going into halftime. Davonta Freeman punched it in from the 2-yard line to make it 24-14 with 1:38 left on the clock.
Burrow still had time to add to the cushion, though, and did so after Tee Higgins used some acrobatics to make a 52-yard catch and set up his own touchdown reception from the 1-yard line. Higgins had seven catches for 129 yards in the first half, and Burrow completed 18 of 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. His lone interception, in the end zone before Higgins’ score, was negated by a defensive holding penalty.
Johnson, playing in his 37th NFL game and ninth career start in seven seasons, completed 16 of 22 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown in the first half. He was 1-7 his first eight starts.
The Ravens had 200 yards of offense, to the Bengals’ 333.
