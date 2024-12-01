Bengals’ playoff hopes all but dimmed by Steelers: Social media reacts

Whatever faint hopes the Cincinnati Bengals had for the playoffs ended with a thud on Sunday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers held off the Bengals, 44-41, at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals, who surrendered 520 yards in another woeful defensive performance, fell to 4-8 with five games to play.
Here’s how people reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to another Bengals’ debacle:
FINAL: Steelers 44, #Bengals 38— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 1, 2024
Only fitting the Cincinnati defense reaches new levels of ineptitude as the hopes of their season unofficially come to an end.
As bad of a defense as this franchise has seen.
The defense must be blown up this offseason, top to bottom.
The Bengals just wasted an MVP level season from Joe Burrow to the point that it is over with 5 games left.— Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) December 1, 2024
Once again, actually pretty impressive when you think about it.
Think of everything that went wrong for the Bengals last year.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 1, 2024
Burrow missed half the year! Higgins’ worst season. DJ Reader and Sam Hubbard’s injuries. The terrible safety play. Down years by Boyd, Awuzie and the linebackers. Bad free agent signings.
They lost eight games in…
Bengals came out of a bye and gave up 44 to the Steelers with their season on life support 🫠🫠— Tony Pike (@tony_pike15) December 1, 2024
We're lowering the casket on the 2024 Bengals— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 1, 2024
The Cincinnati #Bengals wasted a HISTORIC year and let me cap that all again… HISTORIC year from Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase because they went into the season with personnel that was relatively unchanged on defense & to no surprise it got worse. Way worse.— Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) December 1, 2024
Duke Tobin needs to…
Bengals have scored 99 points over their last three games.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) December 1, 2024
And they’ve won none of them.
That’s truly incredible.
Per Dan Hoard, Tom Brady had 4 losses in his career when his team scored 33+ points. 333 career starts.— Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) December 1, 2024
Joe Burrow & the Bengals now have 4 losses this season when scoring 33+ points. pic.twitter.com/LxR1BaDvEq
The Bengals franchise is a total joke and you can 100% blame the front office. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase play the best of their careers and won’t make the playoffs. Super Bowl window is closed. Tee Higgins is gone. Defense is awful. Bengals ownership owes every fan an apology.— Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) December 1, 2024
Might be the worst defense in NFL history— Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) December 1, 2024
Lou is done— EA (@EAB_740) December 1, 2024
Hubbard is done
Stone is done
Rankins is done
Bell is done
Ossai is done
This defense with one of worst performances I can remember in my lifetime, time to mock
What this OL does to Burrow is just criminal. #Bengals— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) December 1, 2024
A poorly coached team put together by an incompetent front office. Oh yeah and add cheap owners on top of that.— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 1, 2024
