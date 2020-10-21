Bengals ‘not panicking’ despite continued struggles in close games

The locker room might not appear as “together” as Taylor paints it with a handful of guys recently becoming more vocal on social media about their roles changing, or in A.J. Green’s case being caught on camera where people couldn’t hear his words but could see he wasn’t happy. Green and defensive end Carlos Dunlap both came back to say they were just frustrated with losing.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that wide receiver John Ross has asked for a trade. Ross, a first-round pick in 2017, has two catches on five targets for 17 yards and played only one snap Sunday after being inactive three straight games, the third while he had been ill during the practice week.

The trade deadline is coming up in two weeks, Nov. 3, and normally Cincinnati hasn’t been active with in-season moves but the organization bucked the trend of not spending much in free agency this offseason, signing guys like D.J. Reader, Trae Waynes and Vonn Bell.

“I think that upstairs they always do a good job of evaluating what’s best for the team,” Taylor said Monday when asked if he thinks the team might consider moving players in or out. “Whether that involves trades or not that’s always talked through, and ultimately they make the best decisions for the club.”

Taylor said he’s involved in that process too, as he speaks with ownership and personnel department staff daily, so nothing would be a surprise to him if a trade was made either way.

However, his focus remains on getting wins with the guys currently in his locker room. The Bengals are last in the AFC North, where they are the only team with a losing record. Pittsburgh leads at 5-0, Baltimore is 5-1 and the Cleveland Browns, whom come to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, are 4-2.

“Ultimately, we want to get in the playoffs and do all the things that we want to do, but right now we’re just focused on finding a win,” Taylor said.

Veteran linebacker Josh Bynes said the mood of the locker room after Sunday’s loss was one that showed how upset the players were to go up 21-0 and somehow not win, but they still believe they are better than their record shows.

“We definitely should be a 4-2 team right now,” Bynes said. “…We just gotta learn to finish these games and then of course the conversation is different that we’re having right now. It just sucks because I feel like we’re a better team than that, especially with how we played (Sunday). Just didn’t make the one or two plays that we needed down the stretch to win the game. That’s what we haven’t done this season. We have to learn how to finish in all phases. It just sucks to know that we’re that close to really being such a great team. And just to fall short and the record say otherwise than what we know we’re capable of.”