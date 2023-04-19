Bengals’ Mixon pleads not guilty to accusations of waving a gun at a woman in January

A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Bengals said the team is aware of the charges re-filed against Mixon, but declined to comment further.

“The Club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the spokesperson said. “The Club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

“It is our belief that this case should be tried in the court, not in the press,” read a statement from attorneys Scott Croswell and Merlyn Shiverdecker. “We will therefore be making no further public statements in reference to this matter.”

Mixon faced a charge of aggravated menacing that was dropped in early February After charges were dropped, Cincinnati police said the investigator looking into Mixon’s case did not follow a directive to “submit the case for a cursory review before any possible charge was filed.”

The first arrest warrant was issued for Mixon on Feb. 2. According to an affidavit, Mixon pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t (sic) get me.”

The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

After Mixon’s charge was dropped, CPD continued to investigate the incident. The city prosecutor’s office said at the time that the alleged victim would like to go forward with the charge if the city decided to refile it at a later date.

This is not Mixon’s first misdemeanor charge. When he was in college, Mixon entered an Alford plea to an assault charge in 2014 for punching a woman, breaking bones in her face. An Alford plea means a person admits a trial would likely yield a guilty verdict, but does not admit to committing the crime.

He was suspended for an entire season following the assault charge.

The 26-year-old just wrapped up his sixth season in Cincinnati. He was an offensive captain for the Bengals and became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since 2002 in the team’s season-changing win over the Carolina Panthers in November.

There is no word on when Mixon will next be in court.

