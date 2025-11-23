‘Bengals miss another opportunity’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s 26-20 loss to New England

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco drove them to the Patriots 26-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining, but his fourth down pass to tight end Mike Gesicki was incomplete, ending the game for Cincinnati.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals’ fourth straight loss:

Fourth-down pass falls incomplete, and the Bengals fall to 3-8 with a 26-20 loss to the Patriots. Solid game from the defense, but a Cincinnati offense missing Ja'Marr Chase -- and Tee Higgins late due to concussion -- couldn't get it done. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 23, 2025

If the Bengals had Joe Burrow today, facing the team that now has the top seed in the AFC, they probably win comfortably even without Ja'Marr Chase.



That’s another example of the missed opportunity of the last 10 weeks.



Burrow could return on Thursday, but the Bengals are 3-8.… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 23, 2025

Not just any great route, but Tinsley beat Christian Gonzalez one on one to the corner and Flacco put it in the perfect spot. https://t.co/6pi9IZ29XH — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 23, 2025

Refs posing for Patriots team pics 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lvb4T4LGyI — Bengal Jim & Friends (@bengaljims_BTR) November 23, 2025

Evan McPherson just drilled a Bengals record 63-yard field goal.



Money Mac is indeed back. — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 23, 2025

McPherson is back.



I think we all know what that was. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 23, 2025

Zac Taylor should be fired for punting on 4th and 1 in the 4th lol — Kam (@KamChance513) November 23, 2025

The Bengals almost beat the Patriots without Burrow, without Chase, and without Tee during what would've been the game winner. — 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) November 23, 2025

I attended Friday’s UC Basketball game. They didn’t win.



I attended last nights UC Football game.

They didn’t win.



I attended today’s Bengals game.

They didn’t win.



FC Cincinnati supporters better hope I don’t stumble into a last minute ticket. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) November 23, 2025