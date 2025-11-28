Bengals keep slim playoff hopes alive with Thanksgiving victory in Baltimore

Cincinnati ended a four-game losing streak and keeps its slim playoff hopes alive. Here are three takeaways from the win.

1. Burrow makes return count

Cincinnati struggled in the redzone, going 1-for-6 inside the 20-yard line and 0-for-2 in goal-to-go situations, but Burrow did enough to get the win in a game no one knew what to expect from him.

Burrow, who typically gets off to slow starts each season and basically was starting back at square one, threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns – both great catches by Tanner Hudson and Andrei Iosivas in the third quarter to give the Bengals a 12-point lead each time, with a Ravens touchdown between. Burrow didn’t have any turnovers and was sacked just once.

Although Burrow needed extra protection in his shoe, he still seemed to move around OK. He rushed just three times for eight yards but climbed the pocket with confidence, scrambled and didn’t shy away from a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter.

Ja’Marr Chase finished with 110 yards on seven catches but Burrow did seem out of sync with his favorite target at times, as Chase had an additional seven looks on which he couldn’t make a play. Tee Higgins was out due to concussion.

McPherson bailed Burrow and the offense out when needed, making all six of his field goals.

The Bengals are 8-0 in Burrow’s last eight starts, and he provided a needed spark Thursday in a tough environment.

2. Defense wins the day

Bengals safety Geno Stone said Monday the key to beating the Ravens would be stopping the run and getting turnovers. They delivered on the latter, and it certainly made a difference.

Cincinnati, whose defense recorded just 11 turnovers going into Thursday, had five takeaways. The first one came when Joseph Ossai got a strip sack on Lamar Jackson deep in Baltimore territory, and Cedric Johnson recovered to put the Bengals on the 2-yard line. They failed to capitalize and came out of four downs without any points, but the defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive to give Cincinnati good field position, leading to a 42-yard field goal for McPherson to cut Baltimore’s lead to 7-6.

Baltimore then had a 44-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Isaiah Likely taken away last second when Jordan Battle recovered from a bad angle on his initial pursuit to bat the ball away before Likely broke the plane.

Then, with 36 seconds left in the first half after the Bengals had just punted the ball away, Jackson lost possession while pump faking and Johnson recovered. That put Cincinnati on the Baltimore 19-yard line to set up a fourth McPherson field goal for a 12-7 lead going into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, with the Bengals leading 26-14, Myles Murphy tipped a pass in the redzone and Barrett Carter recovered and returned it to the Cincinnati 47-yard line. That set up another McPherson field goal to add more cushion, but Jalen Davis forcing a fumble by Zay Flowers with just over four minutes left sealed the victory. DJ Turner recovered at the Ravens’ 36-yard line.

3. There’s still some hope

During a four-game losing streak, coach Zac Taylor kept talking about the need to get a win to “build momentum,” and many might have wondered what the Bengals would be building momentum for, as their playoff hopes seemed slim after a 3-8 start.

Cincinnati’s chances of making the postseason are still bleak and hinge on what happens elsewhere, but the Bengals almost certainly have to win out to keep any hope. Thursday’s win is the first step. They still face the Ravens one more time, in two weeks, and Baltimore and Pittsburgh haven’t played either of their two matchups yet.

Baltimore dropped to 6-6 with the loss. Pittsburgh is 6-5 after falling to the Bears in Week 12.

The Bengals’ best path to the postseason is through an AFC North title, and there is an avenue to get there, although their 9-8 record the last two years wasn’t good enough. Cincinnati won five straight to close the 2024 season.

A win at Buffalo next week would really build momentum going into the home game against Baltimore on Dec. 14. Few expected the Bengals to have a chance Thursday in Baltimore, especially after past struggles in night games against the Ravens on the road. Last year, Cincinnati was pummeled on a Thursday night in Baltimore, and two years ago, Burrow suffered his 2023 season-ending wrist injury in a loss in primetime.

Redemption was sweet on Thanksgiving, and Burrow made his return worthwhile at least for this week.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Buffalo

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7

TV: FOX

Radio: 104.7-FM, 700-AM