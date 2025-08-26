Bengals keep just eight offensive linemen as part of initial 53-man roster

Players waived or released could still end up back on the practice squad or 53-man roster later, once some roster gymnastics happens with the main waiver process.

As of Tuesday evening, the Bengals’ offensive line depth includes just veteran guard/tackle Cody Ford, rookie guard/tackle Jalen Rivers and second-year backup center Matt Lee.

“I think we’re just always going to look to better our team any way we can, and (I) feel good about where it fell for us right now,” Taylor said in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “But again, I know Duke (Tobin) and those guys are actively working and always evaluating and seeing any way we can improve our roster.”

Lucas Patrick is penciled in as the likely starter at right guard with Rivers behind him. Rivers moved from playing both tackle spots to finishing preseason at right guard, and Taylor said “that’s been a great place for him.”

However, he didn’t wish to make any declarations on who the starter would be.

“I feel good about the progress those guys have made and our confidence in all those guys that have been in there competing, so we’ll just see how it all shakes out,” Taylor said, when asked if he thinks the starter is on the roster already.

With just eight offensive linemen making the initial 53-man roster, the Bengals had room to keep 11 defensive linemen, plus edge rusher Cedric Johnson, who was sent to injured reserve with a calf issue but designated for return after at least four weeks. Defensive tackles Howard Cross and Eric Gregory both made the team as undrafted college free agents.

Taylor said after burning through defensive linemen last year, it was important to keep depth there, and that helped with the decisions.

The Bengals also kept a fifth tight end, keeping both Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy, while Erick All Jr. remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Taylor said both Hudson and Grandy earned their spots this preseason, and the team can use them in different ways.

At linebacker, Shaka Heyward made the team over Giles-Harris and Maema Njongmeta, who made the team last year as an undrafted rookie. Taylor said it wasn’t a case of anyone having poor performances, but Heyward earned the opportunity after a strong spring and training camp.

Heyward was on the team’s practice squad the past two seasons.

Safety PJ Jules also made the team this year after being on the practice squad in 2024 as a college free agent and enjoying a standout training camp. Daijahn Anthony got hurt in the preseason finale and now is on injured reserve with a hamstring issue that will keep him out at least four weeks, but if not for the injury, Jules might have made the team over him anyway.

“I think PJ Jules had a really good camp, so the opportunity for him to be up there and try to help us on the 53 on special teams, safety, however that shakes out, I think he has earned that opportunity,” Taylor said. “Daijahn will be out the first four weeks and then we’ll go from there. I thought that was really good competition in that room and this is the way it sorted out for us.”

The long snapper job was another difficult decision, Taylor said.

Adomitis, who joined Cincinnati as a college free agent in 2022 out of the University of Pittsburgh, has spent the past three seasons in that role after beginning his rookie campaign in 2022 on the practice squad, and he delivered zero unplayable snaps in 432 attempts through 52 career games played.

Wagner, a national champion at Michigan and a 2024 First-Team All-Big Ten selection, was The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s top-ranked long-snapper in his 2025 draft guide, The Beast.

“Really hard decision,” Taylor said. “You know, both those guys, I thought, performed their best all training camp. And that’s what I told Cal is this wasn’t a matter of somebody losing the competition. You know, it was, we got the best out of both those guys. Ultimately, we decided to go with Will, but I thought Cal had a really strong camp as well. And you know, there’s a chance he ends up somewhere else, I’m sure.”