Bengals host Arizona hoping to build on momentum from last week’s blowout win

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said improvement on defense has been encouraging for the future, although too late to make an impact on the final standings. Continued progress remains important as the team seeks a strong finish to give Cincinnati some positivity going into 2026.

Here are three things to know about the matchup Sunday:

1. When the Bengals are on offense…

Cincinnati scored the most points in any game during the Taylor era last week at Miami and is averaging 23.9 points per game this season. The Cardinals are among the worst four teams in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 27.6 points per game and 350.5 yards per game.

Chase Brown had a big game last week, rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and adding 43 yards and two touchdowns on four catches to top 100 yards from scrimmage. The Bengals have been utilizing him and Samaje Perine in two-back sets and finding some success there, as they continue to try to find ways to evolve the running game, which averages just 88.6 yards (second fewest in the league).

Arizona allows 126.3 rushing yards per game.

Both Taylor and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said the Cardinals are unique in their coverages, which will be a new challenge for the passing game. Burrow is averaging 269.8 yards per game since his return from turf toe surgery. Arizona ranks 22nd in net passing defense, allowing 224.1 yards per game.

“They are going to try to stretch you some different ways on defense that’s unique from some teams you play against, so that takes time during the week to be ready for the presentations they are going to give you, different personnel groupings, different coverage structures,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the Cardinals utilize safety Budda Baker a lot of different ways and “get him activated.” Injuries to Arizona’s defense also make it tough to predict how the Cardinals will attack Cincinnati’s offense. Baker is among those who have been out of practices this week.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

2. When the Bengals are on defense…

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray’s 2025 season ended early due to a persistent foot injury he sustained in Week 5 against the Titans, with the Cardinals shutting him down earlier this month after further evaluation revealed it wasn’t healing properly. That led to backup Jacoby Brissett taking over, but he is just 1-9, while passing for 2911 yards and 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Cincinnati’s defense has struggled against tight ends, and this week will be perhaps its biggest test. Arizona tight end Trey McBride ranks third in the league with 109 receptions and needs just eight catches to surpass Zach Ertz (116 receptions in 2018 with Philadelphia) for the most receptions by a tight end in a season in NFL history.

McBride, a second-round pick in 2022, leads the Cardinals with 1,098 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

“I think Trey McBride is a phenomenal tight end,” Taylor said. “They use him really all the ways we try to get Ja’Marr the ball, you see that from Trey. He’s not going to line up outside the numbers, necessarily, and run the full route tree, but they will put him out there and try to get some matchups. ... They are just trying to find ways to get him the ball every way imaginable. They do a great job of it.”

Cincinnati gave up 137 yards and two touchdowns to Buffalo’s tight ends on Dec. 7 with Dawson Knox accounting for 93 of those yards. The last two games haven’t been as bad, but Baltimore did more damage on the ground in Week 15, and the Dolphins struggled with turnovers in the second half last week. Miami tight ends Darren Waller and Greg Dulcich accounted for 86 yards receiving.

The Bengals don’t have as much to worry about in the run defense this week, as the Cardinals rush for just 97.5 yards per game and don’t have a running back with 300 yards. Cincinnati allows 30.5 points and 402.8 yards per game, but in the six games since the bye that number is down to 26.3 points and 367.2 yards per game.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Injuries of note…

The Bengals will be without Joseph Ossai and Charlie Jones, as they have not returned to practice yet since suffering ankle injuries in Week 13. Tight end Noah Fant (ankle) is questionable.

BJ Hill did not practice early in the week but was back on the field Friday and continues to work through an ankle issue he’s been dealing with the past few weeks. He was limited last Friday and listed as questionable ahead of the Miami game and still played.

Cam Grandy has been out this week with a chest injury that has him considered “week to week.”

Arizona’s injury reported as much lengthier. Baker (concussion/thumb), cornerback Kei’Trai Clark (back), offensive lineman Paris Johnson (knee) and linebacker Josh Sweat (ankle/knee) all missed the first two practices of the week and were in doubt for Sunday.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (elbow), cornerbacks Will Johnson (thumb/chest), Darren Hall (concussion) and Max Melton (heel), wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were all limited this week.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cardinals at Bengals

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28

TV: FOX

Radio: 104.7-FM, 700-AM