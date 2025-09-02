Bengals: Hendrickson named captain despite sitting out preseason

Defensive tackle BJ Hill, linebacker Logan Wilson, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Hendrickson are all first-time captains, joining returners Joe Burrow, Orlando Brown Jr. and Ted Karras.

All four of the new captains are guys who had been considered leaders previously, even without the “C” on their chest, but Hendrickson had been lobbying for the role since the offseason. In interviews on the Pat McAfee Show and with local media in May, when he spoke after attending an offseason workout, he shared how important it was for him to get his contract sorted out so he could be on the field and help lead the defense.

Hendrickson never got the extension he was seeking but did agree to a re-worked contract for 2025 to receive a $14 million raise last week and participated in his third practice Monday. His absence up to this point did not impact how his teammates viewed him.

“He’s always been a leader,” Wilson said. “When you have an elite defensive end that tries to pour into the guys around him as much as he has, even when he wasn’t practicing, just showed the true character he has, and I think it was important for him to be named a team captain. He looks at himself as a leader, and I do as well, same with BJ on defense, so I think we’ve got a good group of captains.”

Wilson was a captain his last three years at Wyoming, and in his second season in the NFL in 2021, he was given the “green dot” sticker on his helmet, making him the communicator of the defense.

Despite carrying those previous responsibilities, Wilson was never voted a captain until now, but that made it even more special. Last year, now-departed linebacker Germaine Pratt was one of the eight selected.

“I wouldn’t say it’s something I’ve been chasing,” Wilson said. “I was a three-time captain in college, and I think this one kind of means a little bit more because I’ve kind of had to earn it. Now being in my sixth year, it’s the first time I’ve been a captain, so I’m excited and honored and I take a lot of pride in it.”

Hill was never a captain in college or in his first seven seasons in the NFL, but he was one in high school and Bengals coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden had spoken highly of him as a leader this offseason.

A captain’s job, Hill said, is to lead and make sure everyone is on the same page, and he fits that role as someone capable of having deep conversations with everyone.

“It’s a blessing, just knowing it came from your peers who think you deserve to be a captain here, to lead up to win a championship,” Hill said. “I take a lot of pride in that, and I am excited to take on that role. ... I’ve always been a captain, even though I didn’t have a ‘C’ on my chest. I always carried myself that way.”

Asked specifically about Chase being named a captain in Year 5, Taylor said it wasn’t a surprise to him.

“I think Ja’Marr has been a great leader for us,” Taylor said. “He’s been a guy that’s always given me honest feedback whenever I ask for it. The players elected him as captain, and I think he’s earned it through the way that he works, leads by example, brings a lot of energy to practice and games, and again, is one of the top performers we have. So, I think it’s fitting for him to be elected captain.”

Captains have weekly meetings, Karras said, and the biggest thing they have an impact on is the weekend schedule, but they also communicate any concerns and relay key points Taylor wants them to address with the team.

Taylor said a captain is a “sounding board” for him, a group of players he seeks opinions from regarding the schedule and any issues that come up around the building or in the locker room. He said they have to be people he trusts, and although there are many others without the title that he feels comfortable going to as well, the captains are the first ones he will go to for feedback.

“I think it’s a good group of seven guys that I trust, and I think the players made the right call,” Taylor said.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Cleveland

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 7

TV: FOX

Radio: 104.7-FM