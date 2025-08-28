Bengals: Hendrickson ‘humbled’ by contract negotiations, will be ready for season opener

Instead of making $16 million or forgoing that to sit out the season, as he originally threatened, Hendrickson will make $30 million with potential for more if he plays 60 percent of the defensive snaps.

“The priority was always the 2025 Bengals whatever this looked like,” Hendrickson said. “Unfortunately for me I can’t write my own contracts. That’s something that we had common ground in finding, and that’s what we’re doing now and that’s what’s best for the 2025 Bengals is to just suit up and play. I’m humbled by the experience.”

Hendrickson was granted an opportunity earlier this year to explore trade options and had a chance to see what his value was like elsewhere in the league. The draft came and went with no deal made, and Hendrickson expressed in an interview with local media in May his disappointment in how negotiations were going.

A long-term deal to stay in Cincinnati was his ultimate goal, but the parties could not come to an agreement on guarantees, according to multiple reports. Hendrickson said the deal he ended up signing wasn’t on the table until now.

“I can only say it so many times, and I feel like the compromise was mutual,” Hendrickson said. “To be given a raise under the current circumstances where a lot of things this offseason being brought up about that extension that I signed (in 2023), this now adds to that extension. In some ways it was an incredible honor to be in that position.”

Hendrickson will be a free agent in 2026, but a franchise tag is still an option for the Bengals. It would be worth about $34.8 million now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and Hendrickson doesn’t seem to have a problem with that being a possibility.

“With the salaries going up and the tag will (also) be going up,” Hendrickson said. “It’s not something I’m concerned about. I have to focus on what the 2025 Bengals means to me.”

Hendrickson did not participate in any of the team’s offseason workout program, including skipping mandatory minicamp, and he showed up five days late to training camp after being subjected to $50,000 fines for each day he missed.

Although he did not practice with the team, Hendrickson did watch closely and spent time coaching up other players, especially first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart.

Hendrickson was glad to finally be on the field practicing with his team Wednesday, as the Bengals turn the focus to the opener Sept. 7 at Cleveland. He joked he enjoyed coaching, but that’s not what he is there to do.

“(Strength and conditioning coach) Joey Boese did a great job of keeping me in shape in terms of conditioning and weightlifting,” Hendrickson said. “We really got after it this last month. This practice went well. Football is a tough sport, and I’m looking forward to getting back into shape, but I am ready to go.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Hendrickson has remained in great shape, and he wasn’t worried about whether he had enough time to get into game condition.

Missing time on the field was not ideal, though, especially for a player who had aspirations of being a captain this year.

“It was difficult in some ways,” Hendrickson said. “I’m not a huge media guy. I would love to be out there with the team, that’s what I’m here for to give this knowledge to the guys around me. It was unfortunate that it took so long, but we’re here. The 2025 Bengals are hopefully a better team with me on it.”

Hendrickson is looking to build off back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, while the Bengals also are trying to turn around a poor overall defense that even he couldn’t fix last year. After Hendrickson, the pass rush dropped off dramatically, and now Cincinnati is relying on improvements from other returning players and a boost from Stewart, who was known for creating pressure but not finishing sacks at Texas A&M.

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said it was “so important” to get Hendrickson back on the field this week.

“I am happy everything was able to get done for the year,” Brown said. “Obviously, I know he wanted more, but this is a really big year for us and big year for this organization and having Trey back is huge. He’s such a large part of our team success, defense’s success, leadership, he shows up when needed most and he’s done that throughout his career here, so it’s so important, so happy to have him back.”