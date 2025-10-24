Bengals: Golden not giving up on Cam Taylor-Britt, hoping for Turner-like bounce back

Turner had struggled through most of training camp before one good practice seemed to flip a switch. He’s been the most consistent cornerback on the roster and has taken his game to an even higher level within the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Taylor-Britt bounced in and out through benchings and opportunities for redemption, but hasn’t responded in the way the Bengals had hoped – to the point he wasn’t even active last week against Pittsburgh. Neither Taylor nor Golden gave any indication of their plan for him Sunday when the Bengals host the winless New York Jets, but a struggling offense could provide Taylor-Britt a chance to get back on track.

“We were kind of having the same conversation about DJ six, seven weeks ago, and I would love nothing more (than) for him to respond and go on a great run here,” Golden said of Taylor-Britt. “I really enjoy being around Cam. I really want the best for him and I really hope that he has an opportunity here to really turn the page and come out of this thing really, really good here over the next half of the season.”

Whatever happens with Taylor-Britt, the Bengals can at least count on Turner.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The 2023 second-round draft pick didn’t start the opener at Cleveland but took the No. 1 corner spot by Week 2, and he has allowed catches on just 14 of 32 targets, while intercepting two passes and breaking up a total of nine.

“He’s changed his whole process,” Golden said. “He’s engaged at an elite level right now. He’s the same guy every day, and it’s the consistency that allows growth, and he’s not going backwards. There’s no days where he is going backwards. His technique has been great. He’s not afraid of taking on go-to guys on the other side every week when we give him that assignment. He’s so much better at the top of the routes right now in terms of dropping his hips and staying in phase, making plays on the ball.”

Turner’s interception against the Steelers, when he ripped the ball out of D.K. Metcalf’s hands as he was making a catch along the sidelines, was “one of the best” that Golden has seen in his career.

“That was an intense interception,” Golden said, noting he’s not young anymore so he’s seen a lot of good picks over the years. “It’s hard to replicate that so much so you could see the refs were confused by what just transpired, but that’s the way he’s been in practice. He’s been fighting for every ball, and his process has been good. He’s been clean with his assignments for all the young guys in our building. Just watch his process right now. It’s pretty impressive.”

Cornerback Josh Newton, who is getting more opportunity with Taylor-Britt’s playing time down, has taken notice of the jump Turner is making and trying to learn from his consistency.

“I just told him, like, ‘You know you’re one of the best,’ and he took it like, ‘I know,’ and that’s how he’s supposed to take it, so I’m happy for him,” Newton said. “He’s gotten a chance to show his skills, his coverage skills, use his speed, play with technique. He’s making the jump every coach wants a corner to make.”

Newton said it’s motivating for all of the corners to see how well Turner is playing.

Taylor-Britt has repeatedly said he knows he needs to be more consistent to earn back his opportunities. In his most recent interview Friday, the day after he was inactive against Pittsburgh, he said he needs to be “more disciplined.”

Golden didn’t wish to comment on internal conversations with the player, when asked what that means, and Taylor-Britt didn’t elaborate. Coach Taylor was emphatic that he still believes in Taylor-Britt, and said Wednesday that his attitude still has been good.

“He understands what we’re looking for exactly,” Taylor said. “And we’ll just, we’ll look to see that consistency show up. And I trust that it can.”

NEXT GAME