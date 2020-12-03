Bengals getting healthier on offensive line

Since Su’a-Filo went on injured reserve after the Week 1 loss to the Chargers, the Bengals have used four different players at right guard, including Redmond, Fred Johnson, Billy Price and Quinton Spain. Spain started at left guard ahead of Michael Jordan on Sunday in a 19-17 loss to the Giants, but replaced Redmond when he exited in the first half with a concussion and Jordan returned to his spot.

If Su’a-Filo is ready to go, the Bengals would have their original starting lineup available for the first time since the opener, though Spain likely would return to left guard over Jordan.

‘I’m excited to be brought back up,” Su’a-Filo said Wednesday. “Whatever role, it’s not determined yet for me, but I’ll be prepared.”

Su’a-Filo joined the Bengals this offseason as a free agent from Dallas, who the Bengals play host to Dec. 13. He was expected to be a leader to an otherwise young offensive line and anchor down the right guard spot that had been an issue in the past.

Watching the offensive line struggle, especially through the early part of the season, was difficult, he said. Now he hopes to bring some consistency to the group, which has been playing musical chairs at every spot on the line this season.

“Just being injured kind of feeling helpless not being able to contribute, man, that’s not a good feeling,” Su’a-Filo said. “…I came here for a reason, to play. I believe I can help the room and help the line. Whoever is in there it’s their job to step up and make sure they are playing well and doing good. Not being able to be out there has been hard.”

Su’a-Filo could play either guard spot, as could Spain. Spain doesn’t take lightly his opportunity after getting released by Buffalo and now getting another chance to prove himself with a team that seems to value his experience.

Spain said he spoke with Jordan, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State, after taking his spot and reminded him to keep pushing. This is the second time in two years he has lost a starting position after earning it to begin the year.

“When I came in, I talked to Mike when I found out I was going to be playing at left guard,” Spain said. “I told him, ‘Mike, this is the same situation I was in at Buffalo. It’s a test to see how you respond.’ I told him to come to work every day, do what you do every day, prepare like you ready to play and it’s a test. Don’t fold up and pout and be that person who don’t care. I told him, ‘Keep your head up, stay focused. You’re gonna get your chance. It’s going to come. It’s going to come again. Don’t worry.’”

Taylor said it’s a balance this late in the season in how he manages players coming back from injury because there is no need to rush a guy back if he’s not ready. However, the Bengals also have a sense of urgency to win games down the stretch and finish strong going into 2021.

The Bengals need their best players available to do that, and the offense in particular could use as much help as it can get with quarterback Brandon Allen preparing for his second start. He will be facing a Miami defense that ranks second in scoring defense (allowing 18.6 points per game) and allows a league-best 32.8 percent of third-down plays to be converted.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS, 1290, 95.7