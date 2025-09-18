Bengals’ Friday Night Stripes event comes to Badin this week

The Cincinnati Bengals will host an event at Badin High School on Friday before a 7 p.m. football game between the Rams and Columbus Bishop Hartley.
Friday Night Stripes, presented by Ohio Cat, “features interactive activities for fans 90 minutes before kickoff, including a football toss, Bengals giveaways and photo opportunities with Who Dey,” according to a press release.
This is one of 10 high school football games Badin will visit this season. The Bengals held the same event at Lakota West on Sept. 12 and will visit Beavercreek High School on Oct. 3.
Friday's football game is FRIDAY NIGHT STRIPES!— Stephen T. Badin High School Athletics (@RAMSSPORTS) September 16, 2025
Visit the practice field for your chance to win Bengals swag, grab a photo with Who Dey and the BenGals, and more!
Gameday Guide👇https://t.co/0lQIRstjWD#HarkYe 🐏 pic.twitter.com/cOsP5mBjTG
