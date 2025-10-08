Bengals announce Flacco will start Sunday at Green Bay

The Bengals traded for Flacco on Tuesday, acquiring the 18-year veteran and a sixth-round draft pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft. Taylor said director of player personnel Duke Tobin sought his input upon learning a trade for Flacco was possible, and he was on board. The decision was made almost immediately to start Flacco on Sunday, pushing Jake Browning back to the backup role after an 0-3 record with eight interceptions over 15 quarters since replacing injured Joe Burrow.

“Played him a lot, watched him a lot,” Taylor said when asked why he was interested in Flacco. “Brings great experience, great leadership. His style fits our style of play too. So excited to get him out there. We’ll start him this week, so he’s gonna take all the reps, get ready to go. Already spent a lot of time meeting with us, getting up to speed, so feel really good about where he’s at.”

Taylor said Flacco’s arm strength stands out and will be useful in the Bengals’ system.

Flacco started the first four games of the season for Cleveland, going 1-3 before he was benched for rookie third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel ahead of the Week 5 game against Minnesota in London. One of those losses was to the Bengals in the opener, but he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 290 yards and a touchdown.

The 40-year-old also had two interceptions that game. However, more notable to the Bengals this week is the fact he already has played the Packers, his one win of the season.

Flacco is a former Super Bowl champion and MVP and has remained active in the league despite his last full-game season being in 2017. He won a Super Bowl to end the 2012 season with Baltimore, when he led the Ravens to a 34-31 win over San Francisco.

Since leaving Baltimore in 2019, he’s played games for the Denver Broncos (2019), New York Jets (2020-22), Cleveland (2023 and 2025) and the Indianapolis Colts (2024).