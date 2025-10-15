Bengals: Flacco the ‘young’ gun in matchup with Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

Flacco, 40, will be making his home debut for the Bengals and trying to get off to a fast start after finding a rhythm in the second half of a loss at Green Bay on Sunday, five days after he was traded from the Cleveland Browns.

On the other side of the field Thursday at Paycor Stadium will be 41-year-old Rodgers, coming to Cincinnati for the first time as an AFC North rival.

“It’s one thing you guys can’t talk about this week in terms of me being older, at least, but it’s pretty neat,” Flacco said Tuesday. “Aaron’s been in the league a few years longer than me, but we both started playing in 2008, so doing it for a long time. It’s pretty cool.”

Flacco said he couldn’t speak for Rodgers’ ability to extend his career, but Flacco has been able to because early on, he put it in mind that’s what he wanted to do. Then, he took care of his body and worked to stay mentally energized for the grind of professional football to make it happen.

Asked if he had thought about how unique it is that his and Rodgers’ combined age is over 80 years, Flacco responded by wondering if it’s ever happened before. The answer? Tom Brady and Drew Brees played each other three times in their 40s, including once in the playoffs.

“It’s one of those things, I’ve been in a locker room my whole life, so, you know, age isn’t something that I think about,” Flacco said. “I just view myself as one of those 20-something-year-olds in the locker room. So, it’s not something I really think about but I think one day, when you look back on it, it’s just one of those things, that’ll be pretty cool to be able to have a matchup like this.”

Perhaps 40 is just the new 30 in the NFL.

“Those guys, really high-end processors, No. 1,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Physically very talented. You’d put their arm talent up there with anybody I’ve ever seen play. Those are two things. They’ve taken care of themselves the right way. They’re both my age. I can’t fathom that, knowing how I feel right now. Credit for those guys doing it at a high level and making the impact on their teams they’ve both made.”

The Bengals are hoping that Flacco can make a big impact for them Thursday to end a four-game losing streak.

Arriving after the gameplan was already put in place last week, Flacco has another short week to prepare for Game 2, but Taylor said there is still a lot more Cincinnati can put on his plate because of how quickly he showed he can absorb information.

Flacco’s experience is considered a benefit this week, especially because of how well he knows the opponent. After 18 years in the league, including 11 seasons with Baltimore and two with Cleveland, he knows Mike Tomlin’s defense better than anyone.

Flacco is 11-11 in 22 regular-season matchups with the Steelers, and he also played against Pittsburgh last year with Indianapolis but didn’t get credit for the win because he did not start the game. He threw two touchdowns and no interceptions after replacing Anthony Richardson in the first quarter of a 27-24 victory.

“He knows their style of play,” Taylor said. “He knows their level of aggression on defense and played against most of their guys over there. He was in Indy last year, played against them, so, yeah, he’s been in Cleveland (and Baltimore), so of course, he’s, like you said, played them as much as anybody has. Obviously, he’s played them more than anybody has in this league that is currently playing, so I think he’s got a great sense of what it takes to win.”

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Flacco has been a calming presence because of his experience, which “puts a coach at ease knowing there’s nothing that’s going to … rattle him.”

However, Pittsburgh brings a defense that will make it tough to move the ball and score points. Past success will be difficult to replicate, though Flacco recalled some big wins over the Steelers earlier in his career.

“I have so many great memories of playing these guys and so much respect for them as a team,” Flacco said. “Even though they’ve changed over the years, still a lot of those same guys. Just a lot of respect for what they’ve been able to do.”

Flacco said the thing that stands out most about the Steelers is how consistent they have been under Tomlin. They are led by a front seven that features staples like Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and on the back end Jalen Ramsey joins the cornerback room with Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh has struggled against the pass, allowing 245.0 yards per game but limits opponents to 21.4 points per game.

“I think they’re built on their front seven, and obviously they’ve got some good players in their back end,” Flacco said. “I think their mindset comes from how their front seven plays. I think teams are built in the interior, offensive line/defensive line. When you’re playing a team that really prioritizes something like, you know you’re going to be in for a physical battle, so I think that’s the biggest thing.”