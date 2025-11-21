Bengals face tough task against red-hot New England without Ja’Marr Chase

The Patriots have won eight straight games in Mike Vrabel’s first season, and Cincinnati has stumbled through a three-game losing streak that makes every week a must-win from here on out. Here are three things to know about the matchup with New England:

1. When the Bengals are on offense…

Burrow is well ahead of schedule from what initial projections suggested his timeline would look like recovering from turf toe surgery on Sept. 19, but Cincinnati has until Dec. 1 to activate him to the roster from injured reserve before he would be ineligible to return for the remainder of the season.

Flacco played the last two games on a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder and indicated he has been feeling better this week, but remained limited in practices, while Burrow took the first-team reps and went full Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Burrow was limited so that both he and Flacco could get first-team reps, Taylor said.

Even if he is activated to the roster Saturday, the Bengals aren’t necessarily committing to him starting.

Cincinnati’s offense remains the least of the team’s concerns, whether it’s Burrow or Flacco starting Sunday; however, two turnovers – both returned for touchdowns – at Pittsburgh were the difference in the 34-12 loss. Flacco’s pick 6 came as the Bengals were approaching the red zone.

Tee Higgins is the key man in the receiving corps Sunday with Chase out on suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct, and he will likely be matched up with 2023 first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“I think Tee’s a tough cover for most guys,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “It’s rare to have the explosiveness and the fluidity at the top of the break in a guy Tee’s size. I think those things show up regardless of who’s is covering him. These guys are good. They’ve got good corners. Gonzalez, obviously. I think probably view him as their best one if that’s the guy that they’re traveling on the opponent’s top guy. I think they’re right to feel that way about him. He’s a good football player. It’ll be a good matchup.”

New England’s defense is allowing just 18.7 points per game (fifth fewest), and no team is better against the run than the Patriots, who allow 84.7 rushing yards per game. That’s a test for Chase Brown, who has rushed for at least 73 yards in three of the last four games and has more than 100 yards from scrimmage in all four.

Vrabel’s defense is “schematically sound, high effort, high energy,” according to Pitcher, and it’s an “overall good unit with few glaring weaknesses.”

2. When the Bengals are on defense…

Cincinnati showed improvement last week on defense, despite the team giving up 27 points for nine straight games. Fourteen of those points Pittsburgh scored came on turnovers by the offense after the Steelers had just a 13-9 lead in the third quarter.

New England’s offense is putting up good numbers in terms of points scored and the passing game, ranking seventh with 26.5 points per game and with 244.1 passing yards per game.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2024, already has passed his rookie production in one less start from a 3-9 season for him, throwing for 2,836 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

“He has done a great job,” Taylor said. “(His) 4-1 touchdown to interception is really impressive considering he’s in his second year, new coaching staff. All of that stuff you factor in. He has done an excellent job. He’s a tough challenge. When you’re taking care of the football like that, completing balls at a high rate like he is, making plays with his feet. He’s really impressive and a difficult challenge for our guys.”

Stefon Diggs is Maye’s best target, catching 59 passes for 659 yards and three touchdowns, but New England has five players with 300 yards receiving or more.

Cincinnati still ranks last in points surrendered, allowing 33.4 points per game, and last in net defense, giving up 418.2 yards per game. Taylor said there could be some personnel changes, but would not specify what kind of shakeups the staff was considering.

Cam Taylor-Britt is expected to undergo surgery on his Lisfranc foot injury.

3. Injury of note…

Trey Hendrickson will be out for a third straight week with a hip/pelvic injury, while Mike Gesicki and Daijahn Anthony are questionable after being cleared to practice this week in the attempt to return from injured reserve. Running back Samaje Perine remains doubtful with an ankle injury.

Gesicki, who injured a pectoral muscle in Week 6 at Green Bay, would be a big addition during a week Chase is unavailable. He was injured early in Flacco’s first start, so he hasn’t had many reps with him but would be a valuable weapon in the passing game for either Flacco or Burrow.

Taylor said Wednesday that Anthony has a tougher road back having not practiced since training camp when he injured his hamstring.

New England, which last played a Thursday night game and is coming off a mini bye last weekend, only had one player limited after Wednesday. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a toe injury and could be in question. He has 279 yards and three touchdowns on 83 carries this season.

NEXT GAME

Who: New England at Cincinnati

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16

TV: CBS

Radio: 104.7-FM, 700-AM