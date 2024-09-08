Bengals embarrassed by Patriots: Social media reacts

The Cincinnati Bengals season opened with a giant thud on Sunday in Paycor Stadium against the New England Patriots.
A heavy favorite, the Bengals absorbed an embarrassing 16-10 loss to fall to 1-5 under Zac Taylor in season-opening games.
Here’s the social media reaction to the game:
Severely unhappy with the Bengals. This is a major, major, major, major reflection of this coaching staff.— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) September 8, 2024
THIS IS OUR YEAR. GO BENGALS. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/AmCpG0rs6u— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) September 8, 2024
6 months to prepare for this game and it looks like a bad preseason performance by the Bengals.— Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 8, 2024
Watching this crap every year in week 1 is getting so old.
Training camp and preseason for that?#Bengals— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) September 8, 2024
FINAL: Patriots 16, #Bengals 10— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 8, 2024
Inexplicably poor in every way.
Offense never challenged the Patriots down the field. They finally found life in the run game and never went back to it, sputtering in huge moments.
Defense has the issue they feared: allowed 170 rushing yards.…
The season-opening losses the last two seasons came with built-in excuses. Tough opponents, Burrow not having a normal camp, bad weather, etc.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 8, 2024
Bad excuses, but excuses.
No excuses for this one. This is a really bad loss.
If you are disappointed by your team's week 1 performance... Just remember... You could be the Bengals.— Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) September 8, 2024
Trash. Complete trash all game.— ZIM (@zimwhodey) September 8, 2024
