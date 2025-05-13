Bengals: ‘Disappointed’ Hendrickson won’t play this season without new deal

Hendrickson said he wanted to clear the air because certain narratives have developed around his situation that were not accurate, but the timing of his decision to speak out, initially through a statement to national media Monday, had to do with being provoked by a message he received from coach Zac Taylor.

According to Hendrickson, Taylor texted him Monday informing him – almost a month in advance – that he will be fined if he doesn’t show up for mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 10-12.

“Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or how many ever days it is, that if I don’t show up I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame,” Hendrickson said. “The lack of communication post-draft made it imminently clear to my party –meaning my wife, my son and my agent, a small group of people – that I had to inform that this might not work out. I don’t think it was necessary. I think we should have all hoped for the best until proven otherwise. Other things have transpired like the importance of me being here in OTAs doesn’t seem to be respected.”

Hendrickson said with the defense falling short last year, this offseason was especially important to get back on track. Not having a deal done at this point prevents him from being able to get a jump on helping the defense improve in 2025. It devalues his importance to the team.

He showed up to practice Tuesday in slacks and a polo shirt, specifically just to talk to the media and answer questions that have been hanging out in the open for too long. This is the final year of his contract.

Hendrickson referred to some of the narratives, possibly referring to comments made by Bengals executives at the NFL Combine or owners’ meetings, as “unprovoked shark attacks.”

One thing he said has been misconstrued is the notion that he guaranteed the Bengals he could find teams willing to trade a certain number of draft picks if permitted to explore outside options. There were reports he guaranteed a trade would generate two first-round picks, but Hendrickson said there was no way he would know that.

Cincinnati gave him permission to seek a trade, and Hendrickson said he valued the opportunity to find out his worth to other teams. He also has seen how other great pass rushers, like Miles Garrett, Danielle Hunter and Maxx Crosby, have been “respected” with new deals and believes he has proven himself worthy just the same.

Hendrickson, who will make $15.8 million in base salary this year, did not directly answer when the last time his party and the Bengals talked numbers was but said when he asked for an extension last year – after already signing a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023 – he was told if he performed at the same level, he would be rewarded with a new deal this offseason. Hendrickson finished with 17.5 sacks for a second straight season and led the league with that total in 2024, but the market value for elite pass rushers was re-set this offseason.

“It’s one of those things where we’re not seeing eye-to-eye on the structure,” Hendrickson said. “It seems that a shorter deal is something they are pushing pretty hard. That puts us in the same place I was in 2022, where I have to re-negotiate the next year because if goals are the same and playing at a better level than I did last year, then next year we’re just kicking the can down the road, so it’s something where I think both parties should understand that a long-term contract with guarantees that know that I can continue to play at the level that I have been is a mutual respect.”

When first asked if he would be willing to sit out regular-season games, Hendrickson said he could “raise a hypothetical with a hypothetical” that if the deal was done in January, he wouldn’t have to be addressing it now.

Hendrickson said history with past Bengals players that walked in his same shoes foreshadows something he is not excited to tell his wife and family. Asked more specifically if he would play on his current contract, Hendrickson said “no.”

“They watched me every day, they see how hard I work, there’s no other organization that knows me better than this one,” Hendrickson said. “…It stinks when the value somewhere else (is higher). ... I’m hoping it doesn’t come to that. And I will truthfully put my hope in that.”

Hendrickson said it’s tough to answer whether he still wants to be a Bengal or not because he views Cincinnati as home and has enjoyed playing for the organization. However, “the lack of communication leads to animosity” that needs mended. He said he still loves Taylor as a coach and is not trying to tarnish his character in speaking his mind.

The 30-year-old defensive end still believes the parties can come to an agreement.

“I think every relationship is repairable, right?” Hendrickson said. “Like, I think Miles Garrett proved that. … But I think that relationship will repair with time, and same with this. This is just the uncomfortable business side that we’ve unfortunately had to deal with for the last couple years, and, quite frankly, I think we’re all spent.”