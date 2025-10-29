Bengals: Defense holds players-only meeting looking for ‘higher standard’

Cincinnati looks to bounce back this week against the Chicago Bears to go into the bye on a high note. Chicago will roll into Paycor Stadium on Sunday with what most would consider a much more potent offense than the Jets did.

“We’re just coming together as one, making sure we’re on the same page, being truly accountable,” Knight said. “That’s what this is all about. We have leaders on the defense, us guys know it, and we’re looking up to those guys to hold us to the standard. OB spoke on it, the great teams he’s been a part of, being accountable, holding each other accountable for what’s put on tape so it doesn’t happen again, and that’s what we’re going to focus on, being the best we can be, and it started today and it’s going to continue throughout the season.”

Knight said Taylor’s message Sunday “fired up” the veterans on defense a bit. He believes there are strong leaders, and defensive captains Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and BJ Hill and others like Oren Burks, Geno Stone and Jordan Battle “are leading quite well.”

That showed in how they brought the defense together for the meeting Monday.

“It can be easy to lose your head after a game like that, but it’s about coming together and above all else having love for each other, knowing we’re going to hold you accountable but at the end of the day we’re going to grow and get better together, as well,” Knight said. “The only way to do it is to do it together.”

Ironically, Knight – a first-year player and Day 1 starter – was one of the few players on defense that hung around after the meeting long enough to answer questions from the media. A well-spoken player known for his leadership in college, Knight took accountability for his own part in the defensive collapse Sunday just by speaking Monday.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden wasn’t aware of the meeting but was encouraged to hear it happened.

“(It tells you) that it’s unacceptable, that there’s a higher standard there, and we let our brothers down on special teams and offense, and, you know, we can’t do that,” Golden said when asked what it means to know the players met on their own. “It’s as simple as that. So I don’t know what was talked about, nor should I. It does feel like the fact that that was called is a sense of urgency there, as there should be, because we cannot do that to the offense or special teams again.”

The meeting was re-affirming for Taylor, as well, to see his message received in a positive way that hopefully can lead to improvements. Taylor, Golden and the staff have been searching for answers, as well.

“I think we’ve got good people in that room, and we’re into holding each other accountable,” Taylor said. “That’s the biggest thing. It’s little things. It’s not always a big thing, it’s just giving up an extra three yards. Sometimes on a run or a perimeter play, it’s being a step hesitant and so maybe you’re not missing a tackle, but you are missing a tackle because of the little hesitancy there. So those are things that I think we’re seeing as a unit, as a team that we’ve got to clean up and be better at. And there’s not wholesale changes to be made with that stuff, which just fundamentally we got to be better. And that’s really at every level of the defense.”

Taylor said there are things the offense and special teams can clean up as well, and everyone is accountable just the same. The mindset now is just to “get it fixed and play better” to go win a game.

Golden isn’t buying the excuse that young players contributing are expected to make mistakes. Cincinnati started three rookies on defense Sunday – Barrett Carter was next to Demetrius at linebacker and Shemar Stewart started at defensive end.

“At the end of the day we have to perform,” Golden said. “I can’t ask them to do too much. I need them to perform at a high level. We all do. The standard doesn’t change. The opponent doesn’t care. The standard doesn’t change irrespective of their age. We’ve got eliminate some of those errors and continue to utilize them in the roles they do best. There are no excuses. The only thing that matters is the performing and executing at a high level. Obviously, we had too many lapses (Sunday).”

The youth and inexperience does factor into Golden’s approach with the playbook and scheme. The Bengals are keeping it “pretty simple right now” to help guys be able to play faster without having to think so much.

“We’re probably not at the point for Jerry (Montgomery) and Mike (Hodges), the front seven guys, where they’re solving everything in the grass in terms of adjustments and stunts and things of that nature,” Golden said. “That’s where we’re at right now. I’d rather do that and have them play a little faster than encumber them with a lot of different calls and adjustments that they’re not quite ready for.”

They just have to hope it’s not making the defense too predictable for opposing offenses.

NEXT GAME

Who: Chicago at Cincinnati

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 2

TV: CBS

Radio: 104.7-FM, 700-AM