Bengals cling to slim playoff hopes as Big Three return for must-win at Buffalo

The timing of all three offensive weapons being available could be crucial going up against a tough Bills team -- in cold, possibly snowy conditions.

The Bengals have enjoyed success against the Bills in recent years, but even Taylor said it feels like a long time since the teams met. They could use a performance Sunday like the last two – the most memorable being the snow game during the 2022 season playoffs when Cincinnati punched a ticket to the AFC Championship game with a 27-10 win at Highmark Stadium.

Credit: Emilee Chinn Credit: Emilee Chinn

Here are three things to know going into the first meeting between the teams since 2023, a win for Cincinnati at home:

1. When the Bengals are on offense…

Burrow looked a little rusty to start his first game in 74 days last week but found a rhythm, especially with two touchdown passes in the third quarter. Chase had a quiet game but certainly could benefit from the return of Higgins.

Higgins said he felt good this week progressing through concussion protocols and looks forward to being back on the field after having to watch a game that “looked like a lot of fun” from the sideline last week. He has played some of his best football in colder weather with 13 of his 15 games with 100 yards or more coming in November and December and hopes to replicate that as Cincinnati needs to win out to have a chance at the playoffs.

The Bills have the No. 1 pass defense in the league and have held five of the last six opponents under 200 yards through the air. Christian Benford is the team’s No. 1 corner and will likely be on Chase much of the game.

Taylor said part of Buffalo’s recent success against the pass has come against teams that have focused more on being efficient in the running game and had success there; however, it’s still a big challenge.

“They’re really smart, they’re well-coordinated,” Taylor said. “They’ll have a good plan for us on how to attack us, so I do have a lot of respect for them. We have to work really hard. We’ve always been successful against them, but we’ve also worked really hard to create a really tight plan that attacks their weaknesses, and hopefully we can do that again.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

2. When the Bengals are on defense …

Stopping the run will be key against this Buffalo team, which leads the league with 155.7 rushing yards per game.

The Bills have a solid passing game with quarterback Josh Allen averaging 225.3 yards through the air, but they’ve really leaned into the running game in the second half of the season with James Cook rushing for 1,228 yards and eight touchdown on 231 carries. Allen also adds 409 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.

“It’s a big part of it, if they find a rhythm in that, it can be difficult to stop, and that’s in conjunction with the guys up front,” Taylor said. “They have the backs they have and the quarterback they have, because they involve him in the run game, probably as much as any team, and so that’s a whole different element that you have to defend there.”

Cincinnati has the second-worst run defense in the league, allowing 153.3 rushing yards per game, but none of the Bengals’ last three opponents have managed more than 123 yards on the ground.

The other challenge with the Bills is their use of tight ends with a couple of good ones in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Buffalo often uses one as a sixth offensive lineman, which has been effective in opening lanes for the running game.

Taylor said getting bigger personnel on defense can help but sometimes that just invites the Bills to “explode out of it and try to throw it off getting matchups that way.” Regardless, it will be a challenge for a Bengals defense that has struggled against good tight ends.

Cincinnati’s defense has turned a corner in the last few weeks and is looking to continue to build momentum off a five-takeaway performance at Baltimore.

3. Injuries of note

The Bengals will still be without defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has not even been seen at practices recently while recovering from a hip/pelvis injury.

Hendrickson was the only player other than linebacker Shaka Heyward (fibula) and B.J. Hill (rest) that was not a full participant in practice Thursday, the biggest test of the week. Heyward returned to practice this week as he is trying to make his comeback from injured reserve.

Higgins and Tahj Brooks both cleared concussion protocol and should be good to go.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said on a local radio show Friday morning that defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring/wrist) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) will be out, and wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee/ankle) is doubtful, but left tackle Dion Dawkins cleared concussion protocol. The team’s other tackle, Spencer Brown, was limited in practices this week trying to work through a shoulder injury, and Kincaid was limited by a hamstring/knee injury but trending toward playing.

McDermott told WGR 550 AM-Buffalo that defensive end A.J. Epenesa “should be fine,” although he popped up as a non-participant in the injury report Thursday because of a foot injury.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Buffalo

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7

TV: FOX

Radio: 104.7-FM, 700-AM