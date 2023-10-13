Bengals’ Chase embracing trash talk from Seahawks

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t mind a little trash talking.

In fact, Chase admitted he is usually the one to start it, so he wasn’t concerned about the bulletin board material provided by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Paycor Stadium.

Metcalf told reporters in Seattle earlier this week that Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon would “get the best of” Chase, the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week who is coming off a three-touchdown performance at Arizona.

Chase reposted a clip of that comment on his social media “X” account but didn’t take the bait and respond back. He plans to do that on the field.

“He ain’t doin nothing but praising his teammate though,” Chase said. “That’s what he’s supposed to do. At the end of the day, it’s about game-time reps and game-time decisions. He’s going to get the opportunity to get his matchups and just see who wins that matchup.”

With Chase moving around as much as he does, lining up on either side or in the slot, he could match up with Witherspoon when he’s on the right or in the slot and with Riq Woolen on the left side. Witherspoon usually plays left cornerback, but played a dual role in Week 4 against the Giants, sliding into the slot at times, and had two sacks and returned a pick-six 97 yards to seal a 24-3 win. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Asked what he’s seen from Witherspoon and Woolen on film, Chase threw what seemed to be a little shade in his scouting report.

“One is shorter, one is taller,” Chase said. “One is more handsy, one is not as much handsy. They both play different roles in it. One is super fast. One is like smooth. But you know they are both decent corners. They are not horrible. Their defense is good. Got to give props.”

Chase likely will do some chirping Sunday on the field with whomever he matches up with, but he said he might have said more in advance of the game had it been Witherspoon making the comments.

Trash-talking is a sign a player loves football, according to Chase, and he said he’s usually talking so much during games the opponents don’t have time to say much back to him. When they do, Chase just laughs. He said he’s never heard anything that surprised him, though.

“There is no line in trash talking,” Chase said. “There’s no rules to it. That’s why it’s called trash talking.”

Chase trash talks because he’s confident, and he should be after last week’s performance when he made a Bengals’ record 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets. It was his third highest yardage total in a single game and the second time he’s caught three touchdowns.

He had not recorded a touchdown in the first four games, but with Joe Burrow getting healthier, the offense took big steps forward last week, and the expectation is that continues.

“I have confidence every game,” Chase said. “It’s not just because I go off and have that many catches. I play with a lot of confidence every game. That’s what I’m here for, to have that confidence, and that confidence probably helps the team. So, you know, I’m just playing my game.”

Chase said he’s expecting defenses to double him more, but if Tee Higgins returns from his cracked rib injury, that would help take some of the pressure off him. Higgins has been a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday but was full-go Friday. He is still considered questionable, and coach Zac Taylor said he will be a game-time decision.

Regardless of whether Higgins is on the field or not, Chase will continue getting opportunities to make plays. After last week’s game, he posted on social media a photo of a 7/11 in reference to his “always open” comments the previous week, and Burrow said Wednesday, “he’s not wrong.”

Now Chase is eying Brandon Marshall’s NFL record for most catches in a game, which he set with 21 receptions for the Broncos in 2009 against the Colts. But, the most important thing this week is getting a win and leveling the record at 3-3, Chase said.

“I think that’s the biggest thing right now,” Chase said. “Getting back on track, getting those wins rolling for us I think that’s the biggest thing for us right now to get that going that way we can feel that much more confident later in the season.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Seahawks at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7