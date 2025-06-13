Bengals: Burrow believes he has to ‘be better’ to win more games this season

Burrow and the Bengals brought some extra motivation this spring after missing the playoffs for a second straight season in 2024, despite Burrow leading the league in passing yards, touchdowns and completions.

Most would point to the defense as the team’s downfall because of its struggles during a 4-8 start, but Burrow still insists if he had played even a little bit better, Cincinnati could have won more games. An overhaul to the defensive staff told a different story, as even a five-game winning streak to close the season wasn’t enough to push the Bengals into the postseason.

“We have a lot of confidence in the defense and the things that they’re doing this this offseason with their scheme and their players and the young guys that we had last year having another year under their belt, so they’re going to be better,” Burrow said Tuesday after the first of a three-day mandatory minicamp. “But the end of the day, you know, you win and lose with your quarterback play, so I’m going to take that to heart and be better this year.”

This time last year, Burrow was still feeling his way through his first offseason with a surgically repaired wrist. He made it through training camp healthy for the first time in a while and had no injuries of note during the season.

More than 18 months removed from his 2023 season-ended wrist surgery, Burrow still doesn’t quite feel like he’s throwing the ball like he was before the injury. He said he’s “getting there” but still refining his motion.

That’s why he could be found staying late after Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices still throwing.

“Just keep trying to get a rhythm, keep trying to improve the motion, make it efficient,” Burrow said. “You know, I think I talked about it last year, I still wasn’t quite back to throwing it the way that I expect. So, that’s improved this year and going to continue to improve. So, as long as I keep making those reps, taking the extra time to get that rhythm back, it’ll continue to improve.”

Another thing Burrow thinks will make a difference for the offense this year is having a full offseason with his top two receivers. Last year, neither Ja’Marr Chase nor Tee Higgins participated, and although a slow start for the offense can’t definitively be pinned on that, it didn’t help.

Cincinnati turned the ball over three times and recorded just 35 points combined over the first two games. Chase didn’t have a touchdown or more than 62 yards receiving in either of those games, and Higgins, despite a great training camp, was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

“Definitely less distractions than last year,” Burrow said when asked how big of a difference it has been having both receivers in offseason workouts. “You know, those guys are out there working. I know last year they were out there working on their own, not being here. But when you have those two guys, guys that bring energy, guys that make incredible plays day in and day out, and they’re going to grind just as hard as everybody else, that permeates throughout the team.”

The offense doesn’t have distractions. The same cannot be said for the defense, which is missing its star pass rusher. Trey Hendrickson elected to skip the entire offseason workout program while he awaited a new contract.

Burrow said there’s no doubt Hendrickson is doing the things he needs to do on his own to be ready if the Bengals “happen to have him this year,” but it is a distraction for the team with so much attention on Hendrickson not participating or even present.

“Last year we had two,” Burrow said. “This year we have one. So, we do have less. You’d love to have none, but you know, that’s life in the NFL. We’re all supporting Trey and would love for him to be back.”

Burrow said the possibility of not having Hendrickson this year is not one that would make the team better. Hendrickson said he will not play on his current deal.

Ideally, both players and the front office would make a concerted effort to make sure everyone possible is available for the start of training camp, Burrow said, but “that’s not always realistic.”

“At the end of the day, we got to go out and play better early in the season, and that’s on us,” Burrow said. “We’ll take ownership of that. You know, I think we’re going to have a plan coming into training camp that’ll help with that and get us a little more ready. But at the end of the day, it’s on us come Week 1.”