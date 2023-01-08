Bengals beat Ravens to secure home playoff game

Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t practiced in weeks so it was no surprise he was not available Sunday, but backup Tyler Huntley had been questionable with a right shoulder and wrist injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh. With Jackson potentially out for the playoffs as well, Baltimore will want to give Huntley a better chance to be 100 percent next weekend.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, right guard Kevin Zeitler and tight end Mark Andrews were all healthy scratches, and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and his backup, Brandon Stephens (illness) also were inactive. The Ravens also lost Gus Edwards to a concussion in the first quarter.

Cincinnati was leading 17-0 until the Ravens got on the board with just under two minutes left in the first half, but the Bengals went into halftime with a 24-7 lead thanks to Trey Hendrickson’s sack on Brown, forcing a fumble that Joseph Ossai recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Baltimore never drew within single digits.

The Bengals’ offense was hit and miss Sunday, but big plays by the defense put Joe Burrow in position to make things happen. After settling for a field goal on their first drive, the Bengals got the ball back quickly in a good position when Jessie Bates grabbed his fourth interception of the season. Brown’s throw went off target as B.J. Hill was hitting him, and Bates picked it off with ease.

That put Cincinnati on the 48-yard line of the Ravens, and eight plays later, Joe Mixon was celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run with a coin flip mocking the league’s decision to give Baltimore a chance at a home playoff game had the Ravens beaten the Bengals for a second time this season.

Brown, an undrafted college free agent signing out of Oregon, then was intercepted again when his throw to Demarcus Robinson bounced off the receiver’s hands and right to Mike Hilton. That one set the Bengals offense up at the 32-yard line, and Ja’Marr Chase finished off a three-play drive by catching Burrow’s 26-yard touchdown pass for the 17-0 lead with 14:12 left in the second quarter. With that reception, Chase crossed over 1,000 yards for the season in just his 12th game, joining Tee Higgins in that milestone achievement.

A roughing the passer penalty on Hendrickson bailed out the Ravens on third down on their lone scoring drive of the first half. A 28-yard pass from Brown to tight end Isaiah Likely moved them into Bengals territory to set up their touchdown, which came on a 4-yard run by Kenyan Drake. Hendrickson made up for the penalty on the strip-sack with 30 seconds left in the half.

Baltimore held Cincinnati to three points the rest of the way, but the Bengals did just enough to stifle a comeback attempt, limiting the Ravens to three field goals. Vonn Bell sealed the win recovering a fumble with less than three minutes left after Bates jarred the ball loose tackling wide receiver Sammy Watkins at the end of a 47-yard catch at the Bengals’ 33-yard line.

Burrow finished with 215 yards passing and one touchdown, which gave him 35 for the season to break his own single-season franchise record. Chase had 86 yards on eight catches, and Boyd, who suffered a head injury but was cleared of a concussion in the first half, had five catches for 51 yards.

Cincinnati lost right guard Alex Cappa to an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, and Higgins took a hard hit to the ribs but returned.