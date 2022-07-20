BreakingNews
West Side Little League All Stars suffer first loss of summer in state tournament
journal-news logo
X

Bengals add two players to Ring of Honor

Former wide receiver Isaac Curtis will join the Bengals Ring of Honor this year, along with lineman Willie Anderson, the team announced Wednesday. FILE PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Former wide receiver Isaac Curtis will join the Bengals Ring of Honor this year, along with lineman Willie Anderson, the team announced Wednesday. FILE PHOTO

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
38 minutes ago
Wide receiver Isaac Curtis, lineman Willie Anderson will be inducted Sept. 29

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday morning that former offensive tackle Willie Anderson and wide receiver Isaac Curtis will be this year’s additions to their Ring of Honor.

Anderson and Curtis join the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor class inducted last season, which featured quarterback Ken Anderson, team founder/head coach Paul Brown, offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz and cornerback Ken Riley.

Season ticket members selected Anderson and Curtis from a ballot that featured 15 individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition. The two will officially be inducted in a halftime ceremony during the Bengals’ Sept. 29 game against the Miami Dolphins.

“These are two of our finest all-time players,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a press release. “Willie was as good a right offensive tackle as you could draw up. He had it all — strength, movement and attitude. Isaac had incredible speed along with great hands. This is evidence for how our fans felt about Isaac during his career. They knew he was special. The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor.”

Both players will be available to media later Wednesday.

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Willie Anderson stands on the field to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally presented by Gatorade Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Former Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Willie Anderson stands on the field to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally presented by Gatorade Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Willie Anderson stands on the field to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally presented by Gatorade Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Anderson, who played from 1996 to 2007, is regarded as one of the best right offensive tackles of his era and was on the doorstep of an NFL Hall of Fame induction last year when he finished as a semifinalist in the voting.

The four-time Pro Bowler played in 181 games for the Bengals, tied for eighth on the team’s all-time list, and he notably blocked for Corey Dillon’s two NFL-record setting games — an NFL rookie record 246 rushing yards against the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 (since broken), and an NFL record 278 rushing yards vs. the Denver Broncos in 2000 (since broken). He also helped set the club record for fewest sacks allowed twice, at 21 in 2005, and later again at 17 in 2007.

Curtis played from 1973 to 84 and still holds the team record for average yards per reception (17.07). The four-time Pro Bowler ranks third in team history in both career receiving yards (7101) and 100-yard games (20), as well as fourth in receiving touchdowns (53).

For more information on the Ring of Honor nominees visit www.bengals.com/team/ring-of-honor/nominees.

In Other News
1
West Side Little League All Stars suffer first loss of summer in state...
2
Ohio State breakdown: Analyzing the defensive front seven
3
Reds’ first-round pick ‘ecstatic’ to hear name called
4
Ohio State football: 4 questions for the 2022 Buckeyes’ offense
5
High School Football: Badin eager ‘to get back to state’

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top