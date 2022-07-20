Bengals add two players to Ring of Honor

Combined Shape Caption Former Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Willie Anderson stands on the field to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally presented by Gatorade Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Former Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Willie Anderson stands on the field to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally presented by Gatorade Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Anderson, who played from 1996 to 2007, is regarded as one of the best right offensive tackles of his era and was on the doorstep of an NFL Hall of Fame induction last year when he finished as a semifinalist in the voting.

The four-time Pro Bowler played in 181 games for the Bengals, tied for eighth on the team’s all-time list, and he notably blocked for Corey Dillon’s two NFL-record setting games — an NFL rookie record 246 rushing yards against the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 (since broken), and an NFL record 278 rushing yards vs. the Denver Broncos in 2000 (since broken). He also helped set the club record for fewest sacks allowed twice, at 21 in 2005, and later again at 17 in 2007.

Curtis played from 1973 to 84 and still holds the team record for average yards per reception (17.07). The four-time Pro Bowler ranks third in team history in both career receiving yards (7101) and 100-yard games (20), as well as fourth in receiving touchdowns (53).

For more information on the Ring of Honor nominees visit www.bengals.com/team/ring-of-honor/nominees.