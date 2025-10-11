Bengals: 3 things to know about Sunday’s game at Green Bay

The Bengals (2-3) travel to play the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) on Sunday at Lambeau Field, and they are hoping Flacco can provide the spark to help end their three-game losing streak. He led the Cleveland Browns to a 13-10 victory over Green Bay in Week 3, his lone victory before getting benched in Week 5 and traded to the Bengals on Tuesday.

Jack Kemp beat the AFL’s New York Titans in 1962 while playing for the Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers, and no one else has done it since.

Here are three things to know about the matchup:

1. When the Bengals are on offense…

Cincinnati ranks in the bottom four in just about every major offensive stat and just needs Flacco to get the ball to the multitude of talented playmakers, but the concern now more than ever is how the offensive line will hold.

Flacco, especially at age 40, isn’t known for his ability to move the pocket, and on the other side is Micah Parsons. The Packers only have eight sacks in four games, but they allow just 21.0 points per game and rank fourth while allowing just 283.3 yards per game. Their run defense ranks second with 77.5 rushing yards surrendered per game.

“It’s a great defense No. 1, and with Micah, it continues to be a great defense, and he does a great job affecting the passer,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “They all do up front. It’s a really good unit. They’re well-coached. These guys are in sync with each other, and they do a great job affecting the passer, so Micah Parsons, obviously an elite player in this league, we’ve got to be very aware of him, but they got other guys you got to be aware of too. So big challenge for us.”

Green Bay’s defense is looking to redeem itself after a 40-40 tie at Dallas in which Dak Prescott picked apart the secondary. The Packers had been solid to that point but only have two takeaways so far this year, and they’ll be looking to force Flacco into mistakes.

Flacco will just have to be prepared to get the ball out quickly behind a shaky offensive line. He completed 21 of 36 passes for just 142 yards and no touchdowns, with one interception, in his win over Green Bay in Week 3, and he had thrown two touchdowns and six picks in four starts. However, the Browns have the most drops in the league. One of his two interceptions against the Bengals went off Jerry Jeudy’s hands.

2. When the Bengals are on defense…

Outside of the first drives of games, Cincinnati’s defense has looked better for the most part this season. It just hasn’t been reflected in the results because of how bad the offense has been. If the offense can get back on track, this could be a good, true test for the Bengals defense.

The Packers bring a balanced attack, including the seventh-best running game in the league with 114.5 rushing yards per game, and they are scoring 26.0 points per game (ninth most). Josh Jacobs has 266 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries and adds 119 yards on 10 catches out of the backfield.

Cincinnati played well against Detroit’s run last week, which is arguably stronger than Green Bay’s. The Bengals limited the Lions to 118 yards rushing, which was Cincinnati’s best performance since allowing just 49 yards on the ground at Cleveland.

Bengals nose tackle T.J. Slaton, who spent his first four years with Green Bay before signing with Cincinnati in free agency this offseason, said the defense just needs to prepare for a physical game and be ready to bring Jacobs down.

Quarterback Jordan Love will bring another challenge with the 11th-best passing game in the league. He has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception.

The Bengals no longer list Cam Taylor-Britt as a starting cornerback after DJ Turner and Josh Newton have been considered the top two the past few games, but defensive coordinator Al Golden said Taylor-Britt looked better against the Lions and will still be counted on. The emphasis remains on getting turnovers, which Love has not been giving up.

“He’s very talented,” Golden said of Love. “When you look at him athletically, you think, ‘OK, he’s just going to scramble and run all the time,’ but he does a great job of keeping his eyes down the field and he’s not afraid to give his wide receiver a 50-50 ball, give him a chance to win. He’s managed the game really well on the line of scrimmage, in terms of his cadence, changing up the tempos, going fast at times, trying to catch you in a substitution change and things of that nature. That’s all part of their M.O. and something that we’re going to have be great at, pre-snap excellence, he runs it well for them.”

3. Injuries of note

Taylor said Chase will be questionable due to illness, which popped up Thursday night, but if he can play, he will. Chase participated in a walkthrough Friday and Taylor then sent him home to rest. Left guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) is questionable, as well, but Dalton Risner has been repping in his spot and would play in case of his absence. Defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle) is doubtful.

The Packers are coming off their bye week, but that didn’t seem to help with their health.

Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (groin) didn’t play against Dallas and were limited the first two days of practice this week. Then, left tackle Rasheed Walker (quad) went from being limited Wednesday to not practicing Thursday. Kicker Brandon McManus injured his quadriceps in practice Wednesday and has been limited as well, but told reporters in Green Bay he planned to play. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was limited Wednesday and Thursday while trying to get through concussion protocols.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee), offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) and defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (ankle) also were limited or not practicing days this week. Wide receiver Savion Williams (groin) was limited early in the week, and fellow wideout Christian Watson had a chance to return this week coming back from injured reserve, but coach Matt LaFleur told local media Friday he wouldn’t play.