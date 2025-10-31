Bengals: 3 things to know about Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears

The Bengals sit at 3-5 with the Chicago Bears (4-3) coming to Paycor Stadium on Sunday and a bye coming up next week, and they still are only 1.5 games back from the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chase is taking the “down, not out” perspective.

“We fell off a cliff of what we wanted to be at and now we gotta climb back up,” Chase said, resolutely noting it’s possible to do so.

That climb needs to begin Sunday to help the team’s chances of avoiding another missed playoff berth for a third straight year. Here are three things to know about the matchup with the Bears:

1. When the Bengals offense has the ball

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Joe Flacco was questionable to play Sunday, but he saw what he needed in limited participation Thursday to feel comfortable with him, if he can go.

The team has been preparing as though Flacco or Jake Browning could be starting.

Browning’s turnover troubles would be concerning against the Bears, though Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher feel like he’s responded well to his benching and ability to make corrections.

The Bears defense allows 26.4 points per game and 350.7 yards per game – both stats being eighth most in the NFL – but they lead the league in takeaways with 16. Five of those are forced fumbles, and 11 are interceptions. Safety Kevin Byard leads with four picks, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds adds three. Cornerback Nahshon Wright returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown.

“They have guys that have a real knack for the ball,” Taylor said. “The guys who are healthy right now - the backers and the safeties - have done an excellent job taking the ball away from people, anticipating throws, doing a great job with the coverage structures of being in a position to be aggressive.”

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is coming back from a shoulder injury and was full in practice by Thursday.

Flacco hasn’t thrown a pick in three starts.

Chicago has struggled to stop the run, which could be good for a Bengals running game that has been productive the last two weeks.

2. When the Bengals are on defense

The Bengals defense put some pressure on itself with a players-only meeting preaching accountability and the theme of “staying together” – just before another player reportedly requested a trade.

Defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, a third-round pick of the 2024 draft who has been a healthy scratch for six of the first eight games, became the third defensive player in recent weeks to request to be moved, asking for a trade or release, according to ESPN.com’s Ben Baby.

Linebacker Logan Wilson requested a trade after rookie Barrett Carter took his place in the lineup, and defensive tackle Mike Pennel reached a noninjury settlement that led to his release before signing with Kansas City this week.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Distractions aside, Cincinnati has to be better on that side of the ball. The Bengals still rank last in points allowed (31.6 per game) and net defense (407.9 yards allowed per game, while the Bears are in the top 10 for rushing yards per game (124.6) and passing yards per game (225.6), and Caleb Williams is another mobile quarterback that could cause Cincinnati problems.

The Bengals’ pass rush has been non-existent the last two weeks, producing no sacks and just three hits combined, and an issue all season outside of what a healthy Trey Hendrickson provided.

Williams has thrown for 1,636 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions, and he’s been sacked just 12 times all season. The big question will be the health of his receivers, four that were dealing with injuries this week. Running back D’Andre Swift, who was dealing with a groin injury this week, adds 464 yards and four touchdowns on 100 carries.

Bears passing game coordinator Press Taylor is the brother of Zac Taylor.

3. Injuries of note

Flacco was the big concern for the Bengals and will be evaluated leading up to the game.

The Bengals also could be without Trey Hendrickson (hip), Logan Wilson (calf) and cornerback Marco Wilson (hamstring). Hendrickson and Wilson are considered “doubtful.” Oren Burks showed up on the injury report Thursday as limited by a groin injury.

Chicago’s top four wide receivers were in question this week, but DJ Moore (hip/groin), Rome Odunze (heel) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) returned in limited fashion Thursday. Luther Burden III did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a concussion.

Swift did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle) was out as well. Tight end Cole Kmet (back) was limited this week.