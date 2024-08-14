Beavercreek to induct five new members into Athletic Hall of Fame

The 2024 class includes:

• Colleen Hines: A 2014 graduate who earned nine varsity letters in bowling, softball and volleyball, she led the 2014 bowling team to a state championship and was a two-time all-state bowler and three-time Greater Western Conference Bowler of the Year.

• Airius Moore: A 2014 graduate who earned eight varsity letters, he was a first-team all-conference selection in football and basketball.

• Henrik Pohlmann: A 2014 graduate, he won a state championship in the medley relay in 2012 and the 100-yard backstroke in 2014.

• Erica Stankowski: A 1996 graduate, she led the soccer team in scoring three straight years and was a member of the 1995 state championship basketball team.

• Ted Williams: A 2000 graduate, he was a two-time all-state selection in basketball who scored 1,803 points. He had a 13-6 record as a pitcher in baseball.

The inductees will be honored with a welcome reception in the commons at the high school at 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 30 and then a dinner and a ceremony at 5:45 p.m. before the football game, which starts at 7 p.m.