Beavercreek looking for new football coach

Springfield against Beavercreek on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Beavercreek.
Springfield against Beavercreek on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Beavercreek.

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Program finished 0-10 last season

Beavercreek High School announced Monday it is searching for a new head varsity football coach.

“Our student-athletes have heart, dedication, and talent!” Beavercreek Athletic Director Brad Pompos said in a press release. “We hope to find the right person who sees the great in our students, athletes, as well as the Beavercreek community.”

Nic Black coached the program for the last eight seasons. The Beavers finished 0-10 in 2021 and won a total of five games from 2018-20 after finishing 6-4 in 2017. Black’s best season was his second season in 2015 when the Beavers finished 7-3.

According to a press release, Beavercreek posted the position on Monday.

“Beavercreek High School is a Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) member and is top ten in enrollment within the State of Ohio,” the press release stated. “The school has an outstanding athletic program and looks to bring excitement and life back into its football program.”

ajc.com

David Jablonski
David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

