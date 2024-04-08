Beavercreek assistant tennis coach remembered for being ambassador for sport

“He had the capacity to bring players together in leagues, tournaments and social events,” Milano said. “Everyone knew him and liked him. The Beavercreek players revered him for his patience, knowledge, and kindness. He also loved to provide extra attention to the underdog — the kid who struggled with his confidence and lack of tennis experience. By the end of the season, that same individual ended up a self-confident, emerging tennis player. He was a great friend, and I will miss our almost nightly conversations about individual player development, Wright State basketball, and the Cleveland Browns.”

Steve Hayden, of the Beavercreek Clay Courts Tennis Club, told Milano the club will dedicate a court to Hagan.

According to his obituary, Hagan graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1969 and then earned computer science degrees from Wright State. He “worked as an engineer for over 49 years in software and hardware development within the military research and development community in the Dayton area. He was lead software engineer on many (United States Air Force) weapon systems development programs in both the private and government sectors.”

Hagan served in the United States Navy Reserve for 27 years and completed extended tours in the Gulf War in 1991 and the Iraq War in 2004.

According to his obituary, Hagan “is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Thim (Urmetz) Hagan; brother, Sam (Kathy) Hagan; sister Rebecca (Bill) Casto; brother, Tom (Becky) Hagan; nephews, Mark (Jodi) Hagan, Tyler Hagan; niece, Kaitlin Hagan; great-nieces, Kelly Hagan, Whitney (Ethan) Clark and great-nephew, Zac (Alicia) Hagan.”

There will be a viewing and visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 16, with mass of Christian burial from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and a internment following at Calvary Cemetery.