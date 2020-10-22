X

Bauer named top NL pitcher in 2020 by players

Reds starter Trevor Bauer celebrates after the final out of the seventh inning against the Brewers on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski

Cincinnati Reds starter Trevor Bauer was named the most outstanding pitcher in the National League by the Major League Baseball Players Association on Thursday.

Players throughout baseball voted for the award online in September.

Bauer led the league with a 1.73 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), 5.06 hits per nine innings and a .159 opponents' batting average. He finished second with 100 strikeouts.

Bauer became the fifth pitcher in Reds history to lead the league in ERA and the first since Ed Heusser in 1944.

In other Reds news, catcher Tucker Barnhart and left fielder Shogo Akiyama were named finalists for the Gold Glove. The winners will be announced Nov. 3.

