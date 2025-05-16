Ohio Cup time change: Forecast moves up Friday’s Reds-Guardians game

Tickets purchased for tonight’s game originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. are still valid for the game now scheduled to start at 5:10 p.m. General public gates will open at 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) is scheduled to face Brady Singer (4-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 39 strikeouts).

Cincinnati is 21-24 overall, including a 10-12 record at home.

The annual series between the Reds and Guardians decides who brings home the coveted Ohio Cup trophy. Cleveland has won the trophy the past two seasons.

NEXT GAME

Who: Guardians at Reds

When: 5:10 p.m.

TV: FanDuel Sports

Radio: 1410-AM