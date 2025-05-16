Breaking: West Chester businesses acquired in $21.4M sale include Topgolf, AMC theater

Ohio Cup time change: Forecast moves up Friday’s Reds-Guardians game

Fans wait in Great American Ball Park during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Sports
1 hour ago
The Ohio Cup series opener will start a little bit earlier than expected.

The first pitch for tonight’s Cleveland at Cincinnati game at Great American Ball Park has been changed to 5:10 p.m. due to tonight’s weather forecast in Cincinnati, the team announced this afternoon.

Tickets purchased for tonight’s game originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. are still valid for the game now scheduled to start at 5:10 p.m. General public gates will open at 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) is scheduled to face Brady Singer (4-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 39 strikeouts).

Cincinnati is 21-24 overall, including a 10-12 record at home.

The annual series between the Reds and Guardians decides who brings home the coveted Ohio Cup trophy. Cleveland has won the trophy the past two seasons.

NEXT GAME

Who: Guardians at Reds

When: 5:10 p.m.

TV: FanDuel Sports

Radio: 1410-AM

