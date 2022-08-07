Barrero hits first 2 HRs, Reds drop Brewers into 2nd place

The homers came in the 125th and 126th at-bats of Barrero’s career. They were the first two hits this season for Barrero, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Milwaukee scored twice off reliever Hunter Strickland in the ninth to make it 7-5, but squandered two good chances when the game was closer.

Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, the Brewers loaded the bases with one out against rookie starter Nick Lodolo. The left-hander struck out Mike Brosseau before righty Buck Farmer (1-1) retired Hunter Renfroe to end the inning.

Down 5-3 in the sixth, Milwaukee had two runners on with two outs when right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out Victor Caratini at the plate on Christian Yelich’s single.

Andrew McCutchen hit a solo homer and Keston Hiura had a two-run shot for Milwaukee in the fourth.

McCutchen also had a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Rookie RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) had an MRI but won’t need surgery, manager David Bell said.

UP NEXT

Reds rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49) on Sunday to complete the three-game series. Ashcraft did not permit an earned run over 8 1/3 innings in his last start, a win at Miami.