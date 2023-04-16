X

Badin’s Nusky notches 100th career hit

Sports
By Chris Vogt, Contributing Writer
17 minutes ago

HAMILTON — Badin High School senior Rachel Nusky collected the 100th hit of her prep softball career on Wednesday, April 12.

The centerfielder helped lead the Rams to a 12-2 win over St. Ursula Academy in reaching the milestone at Badin’s Mueller Stadium.

Following the Rams’ 9-1 win over Carroll on Friday, Nusky now has 104 career hits.

Badin, which has won six in a row, is 9-3 overall and 4-0 on the Greater Catholic League Coed Division. The Rams get back to action on Monday at Carroll.

Hamberg records 500th career save for Lakota East

LIBERTY TWP. — Lakota East lacrosse senior goalie Ryan Hamberg recorded his 500th career save in the Thunderhawks’ 6-3 victory over Lakota West on Tuesday, April 11.

The Thunderhawks were 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Greater Miami Conference heading into their game on Saturday at Olentangy.

Madison softball off to hot start

MADISON TWP. — The Madison High School softball team is off to its best start since the 2018 season.

The Mohawks are on a four-game winning streak, sitting at 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division. Madison began the 2018 season at 9-0 before losing its first game at Milton-Union 15-5.

Leading the way offensively for Madison and in the SWBL are freshman Abigail Phelps (21-for-31, .677, 16 runs, 13 RBIs) and junior Morgan Priest (18-for-27, .667, 14 RBIs). Junior pitcher Baylee Constance is 6-0 in the circle and has 26 strike outs.

The Mohawks return to action on Tuesday at Fenwick.

Talawanda’s Hoblitzell breaks school record in pole vault

OXFORD — Talawanda senior Henry Hoblitzell broke the school record in pole vault with a 15′8″ score on Tuesday, April 11 at Eaton.

Hoblitzell beat his previous outdoor personal record and school record by a foot and his indoor record by seven inches.

The vault places Hoblitzell tied for fifth on the All-Time Cincinnati Top 25 List.

In Other News
1
Myers homers twice, leads Reds in 13-0 rout of Phillies
2
Alter grad Hicks turns heads with Ohio State No. 1 defense
3
Ohio State ‘D’ builds big lead, holds off ‘O’ despite Archie Griffin...
4
Schwarber on playing in Cincinnati: ‘It’s always nice to come back and...
5
Ohio State Spring Game: 5 young players to watch Saturday

About the Author

Chris Vogt
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top