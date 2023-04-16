Badin’s Nusky notches 100th career hit

LIBERTY TWP. — Lakota East lacrosse senior goalie Ryan Hamberg recorded his 500th career save in the Thunderhawks’ 6-3 victory over Lakota West on Tuesday, April 11.

The Thunderhawks were 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Greater Miami Conference heading into their game on Saturday at Olentangy.

Madison softball off to hot start

MADISON TWP. — The Madison High School softball team is off to its best start since the 2018 season.

The Mohawks are on a four-game winning streak, sitting at 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division. Madison began the 2018 season at 9-0 before losing its first game at Milton-Union 15-5.

Leading the way offensively for Madison and in the SWBL are freshman Abigail Phelps (21-for-31, .677, 16 runs, 13 RBIs) and junior Morgan Priest (18-for-27, .667, 14 RBIs). Junior pitcher Baylee Constance is 6-0 in the circle and has 26 strike outs.

The Mohawks return to action on Tuesday at Fenwick.

Talawanda’s Hoblitzell breaks school record in pole vault

OXFORD — Talawanda senior Henry Hoblitzell broke the school record in pole vault with a 15′8″ score on Tuesday, April 11 at Eaton.

Hoblitzell beat his previous outdoor personal record and school record by a foot and his indoor record by seven inches.

The vault places Hoblitzell tied for fifth on the All-Time Cincinnati Top 25 List.