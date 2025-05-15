Badin set to unveil new sports complex in June

Badin High School has scheduled a grand opening ceremony for its new on-campus stadium in Hamilton.
The school will unveil the Matandy SportsPlex at the high school in an event scheduled for 6-9 p.m. June 6.
A blessing and ribbon cutting is schedule for 6:30-7 with attendees able to mingle at a stadium open house from 7-9.
Opening in time for the school’s 60th year in operation, the facility cost $15 million.
It will host its first games Aug. 15 with a soccer doubleheader. The Badin girls will play Cincinnati Summit Country Day at 5 p.m. followed by the Badin boys taking on Cincinnati Elder.
The first football game at Terry Malone Field in Lanni Family Stadium will see the Rams host Edgewood at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 as part of Week 3 action.
