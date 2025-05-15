Breaking: North Hamilton Crossing projects need federal funding, city leaders say

Badin set to unveil new sports complex in June

Construction continues Tuesday, March 18, 2025 on the Lanni Family Stadium at Matandy SportsPlex with concession stands, locker rooms and a turf practice field at Badin High School in Hamilton. The complex featuring Coach Terry Malone Field with an eight lane track around it is scheduled to be completed for fall sports seasons. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Badin High School has scheduled a grand opening ceremony for its new on-campus stadium in Hamilton.

The school will unveil the Matandy SportsPlex at the high school in an event scheduled for 6-9 p.m. June 6.

A blessing and ribbon cutting is schedule for 6:30-7 with attendees able to mingle at a stadium open house from 7-9.

Opening in time for the school’s 60th year in operation, the facility cost $15 million.

It will host its first games Aug. 15 with a soccer doubleheader. The Badin girls will play Cincinnati Summit Country Day at 5 p.m. followed by the Badin boys taking on Cincinnati Elder.

The first football game at Terry Malone Field in Lanni Family Stadium will see the Rams host Edgewood at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 as part of Week 3 action.

