Badin set to unveil new sports complex in June

A blessing and ribbon cutting is schedule for 6:30-7 with attendees able to mingle at a stadium open house from 7-9.

Opening in time for the school’s 60th year in operation, the facility cost $15 million.

It will host its first games Aug. 15 with a soccer doubleheader. The Badin girls will play Cincinnati Summit Country Day at 5 p.m. followed by the Badin boys taking on Cincinnati Elder.

The first football game at Terry Malone Field in Lanni Family Stadium will see the Rams host Edgewood at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 as part of Week 3 action.