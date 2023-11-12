Badin, Lakota West football one win away from state semis

The Badin and Lakota West football teams are one win away from the state semifinals.

The top-seeded Rams (13-0) will face sixth-seeded Celina (11-2) in the Division III, Region 12 final at 7 p.m. Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School. The third-seeded Firebirds (11-2) will meet fifth-seeded Moeller (9-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mason High School. The Ohio High School Athletic Association made the regional final sites official Sunday afternoon.

Badin has reached the regional finals for the third straight season. The Rams have playoff wins over Goshen (41-0), Bellbrook (24-6) and Wapakoneta (14-10). After a Week 10 loss to Wapakoneta, Celina has defeated Hillsboro (49-7), Trotwood-Madison (41-35) and Tippecanoe (27-13 in the playoffs.

Lakota West is in the regional finals for the fourth straight season. West has won 11 straight after losing its first two games of the season. The Firebirds have defeated Western Hills (69-0), Elder (24-14) and Princeton (19-7) in the playoffs. Moeller has playoff wins over West Clermont (49-13), St. Xavier (10-7) and Mason (38-3).

Moeller has beaten West in the regional finals the last two seasons.

The state semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Tickets for all playoff games are available on Monday at www.ohsaa.org/tickets