Badin dominates Butler 10-1 to claim second straight baseball regional title

Because the Rams showed Vandalia Butler — a team that had its own legitimate championship aspirations — why they can finally win it all. They possess a star pitcher, hitters that don’t quit and a speedy outfield that turns extra-base hits into outs.

Those three skills were the most obvious ones on display as the Rams defeated Butler 10-1 Thursday in the Division III regional final at Miami University’s Hayden Park. It was a dominant statement from a team on a mission with a recent history of season-ending one-run losses.

“I’m just so proud of my guys in our program to represent Badin High School and just keep pounding away,” coach Brion Treadway said. “We’ve been up there a lot, and it’s been a while since we finished the job. But we keep pounding, and that’s all you can do is just keep pounding away and try to break through.”

When you lose 3-2 in the state final in 2024, 2-1 to league rival Chaminade Julienne in the regional final in 2023, 4-3 in the state semifinals in 2022 and 4-0 in the state semifinals in 2021, you feel a little pounded.

But on Thursday, the Rams did all the pounding. They scored four runs in the first inning and led 9-1 by the end of the third. Butler was shellshocked. Kade Bowling had the first of his three hits to plate the first run, Chase Luebbe tripled home the next two and Cooper Ollis hit a sacrifice fly, chasing Butler starter Mason Reckner. Bowling, Luebbe, Ollis and Cade Cummins each had two RBIs.

“It’s always nice to jump out in front,” Treadway said. “Our approach in that first inning was just amazing. Our hitters did an incredible job making tough outs. They were relentless. I thought our offense was relentless today. There weren’t too many easy outs.”

No one was happier to see 4-0 on the scoreboard than Badin star right-hander Caleb Driessen. Butler got its only run in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Russell Stratman. Driessen gave them nothing else, holding Butler to four hits.

“I just try to relax with the game,” Driessen said. “It’s a game, right? You’re supposed to have fun with it. I feel like people get too tense, and they don’t actually perform as well because of that. After we put up four the first inning, oh, my goodness, I was cruising. You sink into that zone on the mound.”

Driessen transferred to Badin as a sophomore, and Treadway said from day one his best pitcher has been a Ram. And when his last two starts were shaky for him, nothing changed. Treadway said Thursday’s performance was the start of a trend back toward normal.

“Caleb Driessen is the ultimate competitor, and he’s the ultimate teammate as well,” Treadway said. “The guys love him. They root for him hard. He brings just a different kind of energy than any other kid I’ve ever coached. Caleb is one of the most likable people I’ve ever met, and he just brings joy to life, but that joy comes out at a different level on the mound. It’s fun to watch a kid have fun playing this game because this game is fun.”

The Rams had fun watching fleet center fielder Chandler Taylor, a junior who has committed to Alabama, run down what appeared to be extra-base hits for Reckner and Jackson Schilling. The Aviators hit four deep outs that would clear the fence in most high-school parks, but not at Miami where, from right to left, the distance from home plate measures 332, 376, 400, 384 and 343 feet.

“Driessen’s a good pitcher, and we couldn’t get anything to fall on top of that,” Butler coach Trent Dues said. “It felt like they just kept making every play. They’re a good team. They deserve to go.”

The loss ended the stellar four-year career of Marshall-bound pitcher and leadoff hitter Hunter Richardson. He pitched a complete game in Tuesday’s semifinal win, but went 0-for-3 against Driessen.

“It was definitely hard taking the loss,” Richardson said. “We had high expectations going into the game. Both teams showed up, but they just had a little more energy going and things going their way.”