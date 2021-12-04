Badin defense comes up big against Chardon power running game

“There’s a handful of plays that could’ve flipped it around the other way,” Yordy said.

Badin senior linebacker Ely Emmons led the way, finishing the game with 11 tackles.

“They had a really good offense and they were a hard-nosed running team,” Emmons said. “We’ve played teams like that all year. We came out hitting hard and they hit back.”

Rams senior TJ Hayes had nine tackles, while sophomore defensive back Carson Cheek and senior defensive lineman Logan Neu each had eight tackles. Neu also had a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

“We put up a really good fight,” Neu said. “I couldn’t ask for any more.”

The Hilltoppers leading rusher came from an unlikely source. Bruce, a sophomore, rushed for 88 yards on seven carries. Their main rushers — quarterback Henry and fullback Sean Carr — combined for 87 yards on 22 carries.

“We saw him on film,” Yordy said. “He didn’t have a ton of carries throughout the year. It was mostly (Carr and Henry). Obviously, they saw something with the way we were lining up to get to the edge and took us about a series to adjust to it. After that series, I think he had a couple decent gains, but nothing like he had that first drive.”

In the fourth quarter, a short field set up the game-winning touchdown — a 2-yard run by Carr — for the Hilltoppers.

The game came down to inches here and there, Emmons said.

“It’s just small, small things, small adjustments,” he said. “They made some big plays. Overall, I think it was a great game on both ends. We did everything we could.”