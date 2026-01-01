‘Bad time to have your worst game of the year’: Social media reacts to Miami’s shocking upset of Ohio State in CFP quarterfinal

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, center, is sacked by Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., left, and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, center, is sacked by Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., left, and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Sports
By
34 minutes ago
X

The Ohio State Buckeyes national title defense ended in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

10th-seeded Miami (Fla.) upset second-seeded Ohio State 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Buckeyes never led in the game. They trailed 14-0 at halftime and cut the lead to 17-14 in the second half, but weren’t able to get any closer.

Miami’s Charmar Brown scored with :55 seconds remaining to take a 10-point lead. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, threw his second interception of the game on their final possession, sealing the victory for the Hurricanes.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Buckeyes stunning loss:

In Other News
1
Defending national champ Ohio State in high Cotton against CFP...
2
Bengals: Burrow will start despite Garrett’s quest for NFL sack record
3
Ohio State’s national championship leads list of top 10 local sports...
4
Boys basketball: Bellbrook completes 18-point comeback at Benner...
5
Men’s college basketball: Miami pours in 54 first-half points on its...

About the Author