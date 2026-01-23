Athlete of the Week: Will Climie, Greeneview

Climie is a senior guard for Greeneview basketball. In two games against Triad and Cedarville, he averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot close to 50 percent from the field while also going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

For his efforts, Climie was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Jan. 12 through Jan. 18, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“I was very surprised when I learned I was nominated and that was pretty cool,” he said. “I was told today in class by [athletic director Mark Rinehart] that I was elected and that was a super surprising and an amazing feeling.”

Climie’s 20-point, 10-rebound game against Triad was his second career double-double. Earlier this season he connected on nine 3-point attempts in a game against London.

“I just give thanks to God first as without him I couldn’t have done that. And I just thank the team and coaches because they are all pushing us to be better. That game was amazing and then after that was great as well.”

Climie has battled through some injuries to be one of the top players in Ohio Heritage Conference this season. He ranks in the top-10 in scoring (16.4ppg), three-point shooting (40.4 percent) and free throw shooting (83.3 percent) among all players.

“I’m more of an offensive player,” he said. “I don’t want to say I hate defense, but my strong suit is definitely offense.”

It’s no surprise that some of Climie’s goals are based on holding the ball.

His impressive shooting performance from beyond the arc against London achieved one accomplishment he set for himself to break his own record of eight threes done in a game last year. Another he’s hoping to reach is besting his 32-point performance from the same district tournament game against West Liberty-Salem.

Climie said he believes his performance and prowess for scoring has improved this season due to learning to be less timid on the floor.

“I played super conservative in my younger years, and this year I feel like I’ve come out as a super strong offensive player.”

Climie hopes to continue putting in work behind the scenes in practice to make the most of his final minutes on the floor.

