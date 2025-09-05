Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Bromagen, Valley View girls volleyball

She got off to a great start last week. The senior had 26 aces with one serving error in leading the Spartans to a 4-0 record on the week. She had 11 aces in a win at Carlisle and had 10 more in a win over Middletown Madison.

For her efforts, Bromagen was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Aug. 25 through Aug. 30, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“I’m just really thankful to everyone who voted for me,” Bromagen said. “It’s my first time being nominated for something like this, so I’m just very thankful to the Valley View community, my team, my family, my friends, everyone who voted and showed their support for me. I’m just very grateful.”

In the match against Carlisle, the Spartans set a school record for assists in a match with 28. The environment in the gym, she said, played a factor in her performance.

“I honestly feed off of the energy and the games that we were playing where I got those aces; they were very energized games,” Bromagen said. “The environment was very loud, the student sections were going crazy, so I just kind of feed off of that energy. That’s kind of where I thrive.”

Bromagen started playing volleyball in elementary school and admittedly “wasn’t really good,” she said. She stuck with it and surrounded herself with great players and coaches, she said.

“I worked hard to improve so I can make myself and my family proud,” Bromagen said. “My dad and mom are huge supporters and I wanted to make them proud. ... I’ve played volleyball for about seven or eight years now and I just love it. I always strive to improve.”

She’s also gotten great support from her parents, Shawn and Laurie Bromagen, who always pushed her to get better each and every day.

“They’ve just continually pushed me and they’re the reason I’m where I am today,” she said. “They pushed me to be better than I was yesterday and the day before that. They just pushed me to be better, because they know I’m capable of it, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Bromagen set a school record last season for digs in a match with 30 in a five-set win against Edgewood, beating the previous mark of 25.

The goal this season, she said, is to bring home their second Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title in three years.

“I think each and every practice, each and every game, we’re striving to be closer to that, and it’s going really well so far,” Bromagen said. “I’m just excited to see how the season unfolds because it’s going really well so far.”

