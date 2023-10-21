Asbeck interception shifts momentum West’s way against Hamilton

HAMILTON — Jacob Asbeck knew it. The Lakota West High School senior linebacker knew he needed to make a play.

Or else.

“Obviously, Coach (Tom Bolden) came in the locker room at the half and ripped us — he let us have it,” Asbeck said. “We responded. We changed the momentum. We got back and put our foot on the gas. It was no stopping from there.”

Asbeck intercepted Hamilton quarterback Antonio Mathis and ran it back for a score to break open a 7-7 tie, which was the start of a 35-point scoring spree that gave the Firebirds a 42-14 victory over the Big Blue on Friday night at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

“We’re resilient. We face adversity well,” said Asbeck, a Navy commit. “I think what we needed to do was play how we play in the second half the whole game. We came out and played lights out in the second half.”

Asbeck said he overcommitted on a couple of Mathis’ passes in the first half. He said it wasn’t happening again.

“I messed up on a few plays before in the first quarter,” Asbeck said. “They threw a little comeback — a little bubble — and I bit on it. So next play, my coach told me before, he said, ‘Don’t bite on it. Stay back. You can be a little late to the run.’ That’s what I did. He did exactly that, and I picked it.”

Asbeck returned the interception 25 yards for the score, and sophomore running back Braydon Benner and quarterback Sam Wiles did the rest in the second half.

Benner scored two rushing touchdowns and caught a 61-yard TD pass from Wiles, who found the end zone on a 5-yard run.

“I think we are going to be working hard, and we are going to have a helluva week of practice to get there,” Asbeck said. “That second half shows what we are truly capable of. That’s how we want to play from here on out — all the time. We just need to be fast, physical, violent, and just play our game.”

Mathis scrambled and hit Marlon Reed on a 77-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7 just before the half. Bolden said giving up that big play was uncharacteristic of the Greater Miami Conference’s best defense.

“That was interesting. The tale of two halves,” Bolden said. “It’s one of those things where the kids have got to learn. We’re up 7-0. We’ve got a great chance to go up 14-0, and you turn the ball over. All of a sudden, we don’t get the sack, and we’ve got a guy where he’s not supposed to be — bumps into another guy. Then we fall down, and they score. It’s 7-7 — that’s a 14-point swing.”

Asbeck’s pick-6 right out of the third-quarter gate changed the dynamic of the game.

“He’s so good,” Bolden said of Asbeck. “That was it right there. That was the momentum right there. Once we got that, we were able to get another three-and-out punt that went way short.

“He’s the one where I told him halfway through the fourth quarter — I pulled him over and said, ‘You realize that halftime talk in there ain’t geared towards you. I always know you’re ready to roll,’” Bolden added. “He’s such a great athlete. He broke on that (interception). They had showed it, and he learned from that earlier because he bit on the play fake. He knew. He’s a smart football player. He said, ‘I’m not biting on that play again. I’m going to know when it’s coming.’”

Asbeck added five tackles — two sacks and three tackles for losses.

Both teams will host Division I, Region 4 playoff games next Friday, according to joeeitel.com.

Badin caps perfect regular season

The Badin Rams got a last-second touchdown from Zach Yordy to knoc off McNicholas 38-35 to capture the Greater Catholic League Coed title outright and their 38th straight regular season win.

Badin finished the regular season at 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the GCL Coed — its third undefeated regular season in a row.

The Rams, who have both the GCL Coed’s best offense and defense, clinched the No. 1 seed in Division III, Region 12. They are expected to play a home contest against Goshen in the opening round of the playoffs next Friday.

The official pairings will be released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday.

Fairfield 49, Colerain 7: Talon Fisher became the all-time passing leader for Fairfield. Fisher threw for 94 yards with a touchdown and ran for 99 yards with a score. Juseters Fataki had two TD runs. The Indians will be on the road for the first round of the Region 4 playoffs.

Oak Hills 24, Middletown 20: Middletown scored twice in the fourth quarter but came up short. Jerimiah Landers threw for two TDs and ran for one in a losing effort. Chandler Shields caught eight passes for 75 yards and a score for the Middies, who will be on the road for a first-round Region 4 game.