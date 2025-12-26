Arizona Bowl: 5 things to know about Miami’s game against Fresno State

Here are five things to know heading into Miami’s bowl game:

1. Miami’s sustained success

Miami arrives bowl-eligible for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons and is playing in its fifth straight bowl game, a run that underscores the program’s consistency in the modern Mid-American Conference era.

Historically, the RedHawks remain the league’s gold standard — first all-time in MAC wins (740), conference wins (329), league championships (17) and bowl victories (9). Their 740 career wins rank third among Group-of-Five programs, trailing only Navy and Army.

This season followed a familiar arc. Miami opened 0-3, then rallied to finish the regular season 7-5, extending a streak of .500-or-better regular seasons every year since 2018.

Over the past three seasons alone, the RedHawks have played 42 games — including three MAC Championship appearances and three bowl games — evidence of a program that lives in contention.

That resilience shows up weekly. Since Oct. 15, 2016, Miami has lost back-to-back conference games just three times and is 17-4 following a MAC loss during that span. Even after setbacks, the response has been decisive — a theme that defines this group heading into Tucson.

2. Chuck Martin’s blueprint, built over time

In his 12th season, Chuck Martin has turned patience into production. Named head coach in December 2013, Martin owns a 145-80 career record and has won more games at Miami (72) than any coach in school history, surpassing Randy Walker. He is also the longest-tenured active head coach in the MAC.

The early years required resolve. Martin’s first 18 MAC games produced a 4-14 mark. Since then, Miami is 55-22 against conference opponents — the league’s best stretch over that period — including a 22-5 run across its last 27 MAC games and three straight trips to the title game.

A two-time AFCA National Coach of the Year and 2023 Eddie Robinson Award finalist, Martin has coached in seven national championship games over the past 22 seasons, blending experience as both an offensive and defensive coordinator. That versatility has shown this fall as Miami navigated quarterback turnover, injuries and a rugged nonconference slate — and still found its way back to a bowl stage it now expects to reach.

3. Fresno State brings defense, unfamiliarity

Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between the programs, adding an element of discovery to the matchup.

Fresno State arrives 8-4 (5-3 MWC) and bowl-eligible for the fifth straight season under first-year head coach Matt Entz.

The Bulldogs’ calling card is defense. Fresno State allowed just 293.5 yards per game during the regular season, its fewest in a season since at least 1992. That unit thrives on discipline and pressure, forcing opponents to earn every yard — a direct challenge to a Miami offense that found its stride late in the year.

With no series history to lean on, both staffs face a chess match built on tendencies, adjustments and execution — especially in the red zone and on third down.

4. New faces, same Arizona Bowl confidence

Miami returns to the Arizona Bowl for the second straight season after dismantling Colorado State 43-17 a year ago in front of more than 40,000 fans. The continuity, however, stops there.

No offensive starters from last season’s bowl win are expected to start Saturday. Defensively, only Kaleb Martin and Oscar McWood return as starters from that game. The transition underscores how quickly this roster has turned over — and how seamlessly new leaders have emerged.

At quarterback, redshirt freshman Thomas Gotkowski has energized the offense since taking over in late November. In his first career start, he threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns against Ball State after engineering a comeback win at Buffalo the week prior. Since stepping in, Gotkowski has accounted for 503 passing yards, four touchdown throws and 100 total rushing yards over three games.

He is supported by a receiving corps led by big-play threats. Kam Perry ranks second nationally at 23.0 yards per catch and sits 34 yards shy of becoming the ninth 1,000-yard receiver in program history. Cole Weaver has surged late, posting 31 catches for 444 yards over his past six games after entering the season with just two career receptions.

5. Disruption defines Miami’s defense

Miami’s defense travels — and it attacks. The RedHawks rank third nationally with 40 sacks, spread across 15 different players. Eight defenders have already set career highs in sacks this season, fueling a relentless pass rush that pairs with 14 interceptions, tops in the MAC and 15th nationally.

That pressure has produced turnovers and short fields all season. Safety Silas Walters — a former walk-on who earned a scholarship and has become a team leader — anchors a unit that prides itself on effort and accountability. Walters finished second on the team in tackles a year ago and represented the defense at MAC Media Day.

Special teams remain a strength as well. Kicker Dom Dzioban is a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist and has converted 19-of-21 field goals this season, including 10-of-11 from beyond 40 yards — a critical edge in a bowl game expected to be tight.

Next game

What: Arizona Bowl

Who: Miami vs. Fresno State

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Streaming: CW

Radio: 1450-AM, 980-AM