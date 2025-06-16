Analysis: Five things we learned about the Bengals this offseason

Here are five things learned this offseason:

1. D-line depth put to the test

Three potential starters on the defensive line were out of practices this spring, so defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery had a chance to see what some of the other options had to offer.

Trey Hendrickson did not show up while waiting on a new contract, rookie Shemar Stewart elected not to practice while still unsigned and B.J. Hill was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him from the field.

In their absence, Golden was able to move some players around, which he wants to do anyway in an effort to present a more versatile defense, and it was a productive offseason for defensive ends Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample and Cedric Johnson in particular. Golden highlighted their progress when asked Wednesday who stood out to him.

2. Where do negotiations stand?

Hendrickson said in an interview he did with local media on May 13 the Bengals hadn’t been in communication regarding contract talks since before the draft but more recent reports indicate there has been contact.

It doesn’t seem the needle is moving, though, because Hendrickson didn’t even show up for mandatory minicamp. Last year, Ja’Marr Chase attended but did not participate. Hendrickson is subject to $104,768 in fines for skipping the three-day camp; however, his message is clear: He won’t play until he gets a new deal.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The four-time Pro Bowler and reigning NFL sack leader is in the last year of his contract and scheduled to make $16 million in 2025 on an $18,666,668 cap number. He’s seeking compensation that puts him closer to the top of the pass rush market but insists the most important thing is long-term stability. Cincinnati typically avoids paying players older than 30 years old and seeking a third contract.

Joe Burrow said this week he’s allowed himself to think about the possibility of Hendrickson not playing for the Bengals this season but said it’s not one that would help the team.

Stewart’s situation should be easier to solve. First-round draft picks are given a four-year contract with a preset salary and a signing bonus based on draft position, but the Bengals have added language this year that could potentially void guarantees in Years 3 and 4 of the deal if he is suspended at any point – even for on-field instances. Other teams have similar clauses in their contracts but Stewart doesn’t understand why Cincinnati is trying to start a new precedent with him.

It seems like there should be room to reach common ground on that language. Stewart said he’s “100 percent right” and won’t practice until he’s signed. Hopefully that is settled by training camp.

3. Offense taking next step

Much of the talk around the offense this offseason has centered around the continuity Burrow will have with his receivers and expectations the running game can be more consistent. Chase Brown is now established as an explosive option, and it helps Samaje Perine is back to help in pass protection and catching the ball out of the backfield.

Burrow was able to get plenty of reps this offseason with wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and tight end Mike Gesicki, and he made sure to spread the ball around to include Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones and Jermaine Burton as well. Iosivas especially seems ready to take another step forward this year, and Burton is much more locked in than a year ago coming in as a rookie.

The continuity with all of the main skill position players coming back should help Burrow take the offense to another level in 2025. He said it felt like the Bengals were reaching a new gear this offseason and now they just need to do what they can on their own the next five weeks to make sure they are ready to go in training camp and leading up to Week 1 at Cleveland.

4. Changing of the guards

The Bengals are seeing a lot of good things out of rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild, and Taylor said he expects a good competition at right guard this training camp. That spot seems to be between free agent signee Lucas Patrick and re-signed offensive guard/tackle Cody Ford, who both saw first-team reps there this offseason.

It’s hard to read too much into the offensive line play this offseason without pads on and limitations as to what they can do as a result; however, Fairchild seems locked into the starting left guard role. He received high praise from Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher at the end of camp.

Offensive tackles Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown, as well as center Ted Karras are all back to help protect Burrow. The Bengals are hoping Mims can build off a strong rookie season and that Brown can get back to his pre-injury form before leg issues impacted his 2024 campaign.

Karras is in the last year of his contract.

5. Secondary showing versatility

Dax Hill was unable to participate with the team but worked on the rehab field this offseason and is hoping he is cleared by the start of training camp, so it’s not clear what Golden has planned for the cornerback spots, but he took advantage of a versatile group by moving guys around a little more than they were used to in the past.

Josh Newton mainly played the slot, but outside cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt even saw some time there, and the safeties were moving more side to side at times rather than having a clear box guy and outfield roamer.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Hill was looking like the team’s best outside cornerback last year before his injury but played more of a slot role in college and could end up moving inside; however, he said he didn’t know what the plan was. He’s moved from safety to outside cornerback in his three years and would like to stay in one spot, but it could be Golden’s plan to base roles on best matchups game by game.

DJ Turner, Taylor-Britt and Hill are all options for starting roles somewhere.