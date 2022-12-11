ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ win over Browns

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the staff met at noon to discuss some changes, but left open the possibility of Higgins entering in certain short yardage situations if needed. He somehow made his way onto the field for the third snap of the game but didn’t play another snap. That’s also when Boyd got injured.

Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor stepped up with some big plays in their absence, including a 45-yard touchdown catch for Irwin on a flea flicker that gave Cincinnati a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. Taylor had a 34-yard catch to set up Samaje Perine’s 6-yard touchdown run before that, with 24 seconds left in the first half.

Zac Taylor credited the players for adjusting but also his staff for how they handled the situation.

“It was a constant conversation for four quarters in how that affects the game plan,” Zac Taylor said. “That’s why (I’m thankful we’ve) got great coaches on staff. I gotta focus on calling the plays, and guys are feeding me calls as we get in different situations based on their problem-solving taking place behind the scenes.”

2. Chase still unstoppable

Even with all the attention on him, Ja’Marr Chase still managed to catch 10 passes for 119 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown he wasn’t expecting with two defenders on him. Chase moved around and played all three wide receiver positions Sunday.

“He’s a smart player, first of all, because he is able to handle playing all three positions,” Taylor said. “He’s got all sorts of motions. He’s got a lot of things he’s got to remember … but that allows us to just have so much freedom to move him around and find ways to get him the ball.”

Burrow launched a pass through a tight window between two defenders guarding Chase, and the second-year wide receiver said he didn’t even see it until it was five yards away. He didn’t even try to catch it, he said, but when it hit his stomach, he was able to hug the ball and hold on.

“Fortunately, when Ja’Marr doesn’t think he’s getting the ball, he’s still the best receiver in the league,” Burrow said.

3. Shutting down Chubb

The Bengals had struggled to stop Nick Chubb in previous meetings, including the last one when he ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns as part of the Browns’ 172 yards rushing. That wasn’t the case Sunday, and DJ Reader’s presence was a big reason why.

Reader missed the past matchup while out with a knee injury. He finished the game with five tackles and helped free up linebacker Logan Wilson to make plays, including a game-high 17 tackles (14 solo). Reader also had a pass breakup that forced the Browns to settle for a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter after they got to the 6-yard line.

“He’s always running around the ball, always penetrating, always in the backfield making plays,” Burrow said of Reader. “He’s one of the best defensive tackles in the league and, for some reason, not really anybody knows about him. It’s time for people to start knowing.”

The Browns got 276 yards and a touchdown out of Deshaun Watson.

4. Offensive line still solid

Burrow was hit a few times but only one sack counted. Myles Garrett had one of two sacks negated by a penalty and three other hits; however, it was a much better showing for the offensive line, which struggled in the first meeting. The running game found more success as well.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon returned from a concussion that sidelined him the past two and a half games and finished with 96 yards rushing, thanks to a 40-yard carry late in the third quarter. Although he was averaging just 3.5 yards per carry without that, Mixon’s big run came at an important time as the Bengals needed to extend drives to prevent a comeback. That possession ended with an Evan McPherson field goal for the final points of the game.

Samaje Perine, who had played well in Mixon’s absence, finished with just 22 yards on four carries but his touchdown before halftime gave the Bengals a more comfortable lead going into the break. Perine had run up the middle and appeared to be stopped but bounced out to the right side and went untouched into the end zone.

“I thought Joe had a heck of a run that put us in a great position there,” Taylor said. “So, just a combination of him and Samaje is going to be a great deal for us going forward.”

5. Still alive in the North

The Ravens edged the Steelers, 16-14, on Sunday, so the Bengals needed a win to keep up in the race for the AFC North title. Both Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied with a 9-4 record with four games left. They meet in the regular-season finale.

Chase said he thinks the Bengals are playing “some of the best ball in the league right now.” Mixon said it’s important to keep that going.

“For us to be able to put up a five-game winning streak, it’s a great thing to see but like I said, we’ve just gotta keep on,” Mixon said. “They all get bigger and bigger each and every week.”

GAME BALL

Ja’Marr Chase: Bengals wide receiver caught 10 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

STAT OF THE GAME

17: Tackles for linebacker Logan Wilson, who spearheaded a stout defensive effort by the Bengals.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Ch. 7, 12; 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7