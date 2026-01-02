Alter’s Hicks will enter transfer portal after four seasons at Ohio State

Hicks is one of nine players from Ohio State’s 2025 roster who have entered the portal. The Buckeyes’ season ended Wednesday with a 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Hicks recorded 42 tackles in 44 games. He made four appearances in the 2025 season, which means it qualifies as a redshirt season and will not count against his eligibility.

Hicks talked about his time at Ohio State last February. He had 22 tackles and two sacks last season, appearing in all 16 games as the Buckeyes won the national championship.

“I’ve had goals for sure,” Hicks said. “I didn’t get to meet those goals this year, but keeping my faith in God and understanding that, no, it’s His way, not mine. That His will be done, not mine. And I feel like He’s teaching me patience. And I know I’ve been saying that for the past few years, but I’m gonna just keep faith in God.”

Hicks moved from linebacker to defensive end this season. He had three tackles and played 19 snaps in the season-opening victory against Texas.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said last summer Hicks is “somebody who loves being a Buckeye. He works really, really hard every day, puts in extra work. When I walked in here, he was out there getting some extra work on his own.”

Hicks committed to Ohio State in May 2020 before his junior season at Alter. As a freshman at Ohio State in 2022, he received playing time on special teams.

“This year has taught me to be patient,” Hicks said then. “Because throughout my whole life, I’ve started and played football every year. That includes my freshman year at Alter. So yeah, it just taught me patience and being able to be a good teammate off the field and the same thing on the field.”