Alter grad Mangold needs kidney transplant

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood. If you are willing to find out if you could be a match and donate a kidney to me please go to this site https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant and click the link to indicate I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY. Use my full name, Nicholas Mangold, and my birthday, 1/13/1984. I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating." Mangold was inducted into Ohio State’s hall of fame in 2023. He was a freshman when Ohio State won a national championship in 2002. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Jets. He retired in 2018.

Mangold thanked his family in his social media post for being his “rock every step of the way.”

“This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me,” he wrote. “While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.”